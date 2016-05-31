Who Gets to Speak Freely?

What does it mean to be “against free speech” in America? There is not a large political constituency for government censorship in general, and although specific outrageous situations—the Westboro Baptist Church, say, or “Piss Christ”—sometimes galvanize opposition, free speech is generally considered a core national value. Accusing someone of being against free speech is like accusing them of being against democracy or the middle class.

FREE SPEECH: TEN PRINCIPLES FOR A CONNECTED WORLD by Timothy Garton Ash Yale University Press, 504 pp., $30.00

And yet, there are cracks in the First Amendment consensus. The “no platform” policy started by the British National Union of Students—which aims to ban fascists from speaking at universities—has spread to American colleges, with young people organizing to keep hateful speakers off campus. Satirists (and plain unfunny bigots) have turned their attention to the Muslim taboo against depictions of the prophet Mohammed, stirring up conflict in the name of free expression. Probable future president Hillary Clinton co-introduced the “Flag Protection Act of 2005,” which would have criminalized flag burning, and the police response to protesters has militarized across the country. Not to mention the Internet and the new, chilling modes of harassment and surveillance it has enabled. Even if almost everyone says they want it, that doesn’t mean we can agree on what free speech means.

Oxford professor Timothy Garton Ash’s new book Free Speech: Ten Principles for a Connected World is a rare thing: a worthwhile contribution to a debate without two developed sides. Ash does an excellent job laying out the theoretical and practical bases for the western liberal positions on free speech. What he may lack in innovation, he makes up for with breadth and detail. No doubt there are people within the American political mainstream who can find elements to quibble with, but I find it hard to complain when Ash says that he’s offering a holistic, representative, and contemporary argument in favor of free speech.

A foundational problem that the liberal defenders of free speech have to acknowledge is the problem of universality. The liberal claim is not culturally, nationally, or historically specific: free speech is a necessary good in human society. But how can they square that with the self-determination of illiberal cultures and nations? If free speech is just a western value, how can we justify pushing it on anyone else?