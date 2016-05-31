Who Gets to Speak Freely?

Free speech is a human universal, but some cultures and nations are more universal than others.

“Yet,” Ash writes, “it is a huge and plainly indefensible intellectual leap from this to the suggestion that the liberal commitment to free speech is to be found equally in all cultures and places. There is no ducking this truth; as systematic institutionalized legal, political, educational, journalistic and artistic practice, free speech—as we are interpreting the term here—is a specialty of the modern West.” Free speech is a human universal, but some cultures and nations are more universal than others. Ancient Greek city-states can still be cited individually, but the continent of Africa has had some good ideas too. It’s a theoretically elegant way of phrasing what could charitably be called ethnocentrism, but all the strange claims about Nelson Mandela’s Western influence—and there are a few—can’t disguise what Ash has acknowledged. Yes, liberalism is Western. Yes, he thinks everyone else should aspire to be more like us. The best among them already do.

Ash cites Mandela again as a model minority (along with James Baldwin and Gandhi), who is too dignified to be offended by hate speech. They are the author’s exemplars for how everyone should deal with offensive speech: A stiff upper lip. Ash begs the question: “Should our role model be the thin-skinned identity activist who is constantly crying ‘I am offended?’” With those who think it’s easy for him to say that as a white male Oxford professor, Ash plays a bit of parenthetical gotcha. “But then, by your own criterion, how dare you tell me how easy it is to be me? What can you possibly know of the inner suffering of white, middle-aged Western man?” You can feel him grinning through the page.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, Ash says, and this is a foundation of liberal ideology. Philosophically, liberalism is a kind of idealism, and concepts rule. Some of the central liberal metaphors involve the virtue of blindness. Different identities are supposed to be meaningfully equivalent under the philosophy. In “cosmopolis”—Ash’s forward-thinking name for our current interconnected world—difference is the grist for advantageous hybridity and funny jokes, as long as we’re liberal about it. Once the free market of ideas does its work, the future will be full of educated multiracial atheists who love nothing more than being totally destroyed by John Oliver.