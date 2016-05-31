The Great White Dope

Many pundits opine about Donald Trump, but few do so with the special authority of Pat Buchanan. While Trump has several important precursors such as George Wallace and Ross Perot, no other political figure prefigured Trump quite so exactly as Buchanan. As Sulla was to Julius Caesar, as John the Baptist was to Jesus, as Gabriele D’Annunzio was to Benito Mussolini, so Buchanan is to Trump: the harbinger, forerunner, and prototype who embodied in rudimentary form the ideas and actions that a more famous figure would use to change the world.

In his three presidential runs in 1992, 1996, and 2000, Buchanan was the first to brew the particular cocktail of issues that we now call Trumpism: white resentment politics in revolt against globalization and bound together by immigration restriction, trade protectionism, and a unilateralist (or “isolationist”) foreign policy. Earlier this year, after Buchanan argued on CNN that Trump is “the new Buchanan,” Trump tweeted his approval: “Pat Buchanan gave a fantastic interview this morning on @CNN—way to go Pat, way ahead of your time!” With Trump now the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, ideas that were once “ahead” of their time (despite being reactionary) are now mainstream.

White racial resentment has become a parody of itself, the barely coherent mutterings of men who can’t stand that the world is changing.

In his most recent syndicated column, “The Great White Hope,” Buchanan offers a remarkably candid account of the racist resentment that fuels Trumpism. Buchanan’s column is worth a detailed look because his forthrightness is a corrective to the tendency of other political commentators to ignore racism as a factor in Trump’s rise and focus instead, euphemistically, on economic anxiety. More deeply, Buchanan shows just how unhinged this brand of politics is, so much so that it is virtually a parody of itself.

According to Buchanan, Trump is the avatar of white males, the only Americans against whom “it is not only permissible, but commendable, to discriminate.” Buchanan rehearses the plight of the white working class—some of it genuine (the collapse in health in that cohort, although Buchanan fails to note that women are much worse effected than men), but much of it weirdly divorced from reality.