The Great White Dope

In what world does Buchanan live where popular culture—including stories of detectives, cops, and war heroes—isn’t overwhelmingly dominated by white men? No less than seven of the 10 movies of 2015 feature white male heroes, whether they were roguish ex-smugglers (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Navy veterans (Jurassic World), superheroes (Avengers: The Age of Utron), street racers (Furious 7), political revolutionaries (The Hunger Games), astronauts (The Martian), or spies (Spectre). In fact, the only movies in the Top Ten that don’t feature white male heroes are Inside Out (where the main character is a white girl with a loving father), Cinderella (where the white princess ends up marrying a white prince) and Minions (where, finally, Buchanan has a legitimate complaint since the weird heroes are little yellow men). To be sure, in some of these movies the white male heroes have to share the spotlight with women and people of color. Maybe that’s the true complaint.

It’s long been easy to poke fun at complaints that white men have been kicked off their cultural pedestal. In 1956 Life magazine published a special issue devoted to “The American Woman: Her Achievements and Troubles.” Writing in The New Yorker, John Updike parodied the glibness of Life and also a certain type of male me-too attitude by writing “The American Man: What of Him?” Mimicking the obtuse voice of Life, Updike wrote: “Ever since the history-dimmed days when Christopher Columbus, a Genoese male, turned his three ships (Nina, Pinta, Santa Maria) toward the United States, men have also played a significant part in the development of our nation. ... Lord Baltimore, who founded the colony of Maryland for Roman Catholics driven by political persecution from Europe’s centuries-old shores, was a man. So was Wyatt Earp. ... Calvin Coolidge, the thirtieth Chief Executive, was male. The list could be extended indefinitely.”

The arbitrary and absurd list Updike wrote as mockery, Buchanan now pens in utter sincerity: “Lincoln and every president had been a white male. Middle-class white males were the great inventors: Eli Whitney and Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell and the Wright Brothers. They were the great capitalists: Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller, Henry Ford and J. P. Morgan. All the great captains of America’s wars were white males: Andrew Jackson and Sam Houston, Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, U.S. Grant and John J. Pershing, Douglas MacArthur and George Patton.” (The inclusion of Confederate heroes Stonewall Jackson and Lee in the pantheon is revealing, as is the praise Buchanan gives elsewhere in the column to the “statesman” John C. Calhoun.)