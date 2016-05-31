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The Oklahoma City Thunder blew it.

Ezra Shaw/Getty

For the Warriors, the Western Conference Finals were just another stage in their epic-season-in-the-making. The last three games in this series will get a chapter in a book to come and a challenge mode in NBA2K30’s Steph Curry Legacy Edition. Becoming only the third team in NBA playoff history to claw their way out of a 3-1 hole is an incredible accomplishment, and the Warriors did it by being themselves, more or less. In Games 6 and 7, in particular, they never played anything close to peak total basketball, but, led by Andre Iguodala, they played incredible defense when it mattered. And Klay Thompson hit a barrage of shots from deep that no human should take, let alone make.

But more than anything, Oklahoma City lost the last two games of this series. There were a slew of errors: abandoning a winning strategy of pick-and-rolling the Warriors to death; resorting to Durant and Westbrook hero ball; sloppy switching that put Steven Adams or Enes Kanter on Steph Curry or Thompson; not taking care of the basketball; Westbrook falling asleep and/or refusing to close out on defense; Durant taking a million terrible shots in the first half of Game 6; every member of the Thunder bricking bunny after bunny and putback after putback; Andre Roberson refusing to take a wide open three-pointer because he was afraid he’d miss it; Serge Ibaka fouling Curry behind the arc with less than a minute left in Game 7. These mostly unforced errors cost the Thunder a trip to the NBA Finals. They have a lot to be proud of, but they only have themselves to blame for not going further.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is senior editor of The New Republic, where he has covered politics and culture since 2015. His work has also appeared in New York, GQ, The Atlantic, The Nation, and other publications.  

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Culture, NBA, Basketball, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors