Jerry Brown and the Clintons bury the hatchet for good.

On Tuesday, the governor of California published an open letter calling on Democrats and independents to unite behind Hillary Clinton when the state votes on June 7. In the past five years Brown has emerged as an unlikely savior of California after years of dysfunction and gridlock, and his endorsement might save Clinton from a final humiliation during the primaries. Her lead has narrowed in the latest polls, even though her delegate lead is sizable enough to withstand a moderate loss.

“This is no time for Democrats to keep fighting each other,” said Brown in his letter, reminding voters what’s at stake with a Trump presidency. It goes to show that anything can happen in politics, since Brown went after the Clintons with gleeful venom in the 1992 Democratic primary, occasioning a famous riposte from Bill Clinton: “I don’t care what you say about me, but you ought to be ashamed of yourself for jumping on my wife. You’re not worth being on the same platform as my wife.”