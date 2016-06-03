“Having been around some really good players in our program, sometimes we single out kids who remind us of others,” said Hector Lorenzana, one of the Show’s longtime coaches. “We see flashes in things kids do at certain ages. And it reminds you of other players who have come through. Harley is one of those.”

At the Spring Championship Super NIT, whose champion qualifies for an even bigger tournament later in the year at Disney World, the Show ran roughshod through its bracket to reach the semifinals, where it unleashed Harley. He mixed fastballs and off­ speed offerings, all from the same release point, each pitch faster and crisper than his peers’. Harley exited in the fourth inning after 52 pitches, well short of the tournament limit of eight innings with no maximum pitch count. Martin always kept track of how many Harley had thrown, and when the Show squeaked out a victory to get into the finals, he approached Lorenzana about Harley’s availability for the next game. Lorenzana was hesitant.

“Going in the same day back-­to-­back,” Lorenzana said, “is a huge no-­no for us.”

And yet Martin Harrington, conscientious enough to download an app to track his son’s usage, a voracious enough reader to realize that the rash of Tommy John surgeries points back to excessive and unnecessary throwing by children, wanted his son to pitch in the final game, if need be.

Another coach lobbied Lorenzana, too, pointing to Harley’s parents. “Look at the mom! Look at the dad!” he said. Both were pictures of fitness. Also working in Harley’s favor was that unlike almost every top travel­-ball player, he actually took time away from baseball, spending his summers in England or playing club soccer. The single­-sport­-specialization malady that affected kids across the U.S. landscape did not apply.

Still, nobody knew. Not Lorenzana, not Nicola or Martin Harrington, not the doctors urging coaches and parents to pump the brakes on excessive use. Nobody could say whether putting Harley in for a second time would cause damage years down the road. Every kid and every arm is different.

At 4:15 p.m., in the fifth inning of a blowout game the Show led, about two and a half hours after he had last pitched, Harley Harrington went back out to win a tournament for a group of ten-­year­-olds.

“If it was anyone other than Harley, we’d have shied away from it,” Lorenzana said. “There are some horses you’re going to ride a little longer. There’s no science. There’s no process. You just don’t know.”

Increasingly, researchers are looking beyond the major leagues and down to kids like Harley Harrington and how they’re being handled. Grave concern exists among those studying the arm that because of tournaments like the Super NIT, which lack pitch counts, the current generation of injured arms will look positively healthy compared with the kids’ coming up.

The American Sports Medicine Institute (ASMI), the baseball industry’s foremost think tank, followed nearly 500 youth-­league pitchers for a decade starting in 1999 and found that kids who pitched more than 100 innings in a calendar year were three and a half times likelier to get injured than those who didn’t. In 1997, Dr. James Andrews, the famous orthopedic surgeon who had founded ASMI in Birmingham, Alabama, was performing Tommy John surgery on one or two high school kids per year. Today, he estimates he does 80 or 90 a year. “Hell, I’ve got four to do tomorrow,” Andrews said during an April 2015 conversation. He fears that even worse news is coming at the major league level. “If they don’t get involved in it from a prevention standpoint at the youth level,” he said, “they’re not going to have anybody to draft out of high school or college who hasn’t had their elbow operated on.”

The future generation of baseball pitchers lives in a system that takes undeveloped and underdeveloped arms and pressures them to show off for the radar guns they’re taught will determine their future. The easiest way to build velocity is through year-round throwing—and year-­round throwing, according to the ASMI study, is the single highest predictor of future injuries among kids. Risk factors are highest for kids like Harley, whose arms are especially fragile at ten years old and, in many cases, remain so through the end of high school and beyond. Some surgeons have performed Tommy John on kids as young as 13 years old, even as doctors at the top of the field warn against cutting still-­growing arms. Children who regularly pitched with arm fatigue are 36 times likelier to undergo elbow or shoulder surgery, another study by Andrews and his peers at ASMI found.

UCL reconstruction is far from foolproof, too. The procedure involves cutting through skin and muscle, drilling into bone, and tying the elbow together. It is major surgery that calls for a brutal, monotonous rehabilitation. And while the return rate is around 80 percent, a study from Jon Roegele at the Hardball Times looked at the return of every pitcher who underwent Tommy John surgery from 2000 to 2009 and found the median threw just 60 games and 100 innings for the rest of his career.

There is nothing glamorous about Tommy John surgery. The urban legend of doctors performing it pre­emptively and prophylactically is unfounded. Forget another myth, too: the problem stems from kids throwing curveballs too young. Another ASMI study showed that curveballs cause less strain on the arm than the simple, humble fastball, whose greater velocity taxes pitchers more. In 2003, the average fastball in the major leagues didn’t crack 90 miles per hour. Today, it’s over 92, jumping annually for eight consecutive years and placing not just a physical burden on every kid who dreams of being a big leaguer but also a mental one: throw hard or your chances are grim.

So they travel like Harley Harrington, using pitch-­all-­you-­want tournaments to ready themselves for the grind of their teenage years, when scouts will converge on showcase events to see kids who have been reared to do everything bigger, faster, harder.

“Travel baseball is completely different than it was 20 years ago,” said Paul DePodesta, now the chief strategy officer for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns after spending two decades in baseball front offices. “With all the showcases and these guys pitching, it’s not just when they’re 17. It’s when they’re 14 and 15.” DePodesta has four kids, three boys. His second son, Evan, played on an all­-star team that was invited to a regional tournament in 2014. He got to stay in a hotel and wanted to keep doing that with a travel team. Sure, his dad said, except he might have to give up football and soccer and basketball.

“I don’t think I’m ready to choose,” Evan said.

“Well, you shouldn’t,” DePodesta said, “because you’re six.”