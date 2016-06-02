Eric Wimer, a recent Columbia graduate who was involved in the “Columbia and Barnard for Bernie” student group, says he’s leaning toward Stein in November. In his view, the Democratic and Republican parties have given progressive voters an impossible choice: “Vote for the candidate who promises to keep Muslims out, or the Secretary of State with a record of bombing them and implementing policies that caused many to flee their homes in the first place? Vote for the candidate who has honestly told you he will do awful things, or the one who will tell you that she’s on your side while undermining all the ideals she claims to represent?”

Wimer’s view of Clinton seems typical of young Sanders supporters who are looking to Stein and the Green Party as an alternative. Clinton, they say, was only paying lip service to the progressive groups she courted in the Democratic primaries. “Hillary Clinton is very inconsistent,” says Maymouna Sissoko Thiam, a rising sophomore at Columbia. “She only changes her views when she sees the polling that her supporters are more growing more progressive. That’s very untrustworthy and distasteful.” And what about Clinton’s commitment to racial justice? “She just wants to get elected,” Thiam says.

“For her, it’s a show,” agrees Iliana Salazar-Dodge, a 21-year-old who plans to vote for Sanders in California primary next week and is weighing whether to switch to Stein in November. “She has to prioritize different values, different people, different corporations because of the money she receives and the connections that she has.”

While they know little about the Green Party candidate, these Sanders supporters like what they’ve seen. While Sanders has been railing about a living wage in his speeches (and Clinton has been promising a slightly more conservative increase in the minimum wage), Stein has been hitting the pavement with protesters. “Stood with striking workers this morning in Brooklyn against Verizon Wireless corporate greed,” she wrote on her Facebook page last week. Her campaign certainly has Sanders’s blend of quixotic idealism: Stein’s campaign platform, a short series of bullet points on her website called the “Power to the People Plan,” promises (without much detail) to “end poverty” and “abolish student debt.”

It’s easy to see why Stein’s echoes of Sanders are appealing to his dejected loyalists now. But come November, Sifry believes their resolve to reject Clinton will soften. “Trump will scare the hell out of a lot of Sanders supporters,” he says. “My hunch is that if the election looks close, between Clinton and Trump, that we will see very few Sanders voters avoiding that choice.”

Indeed, if you press them hard enough, some of the Sanders-Stein crowd say they might, in the end, vote for Clinton to stave off Trump. “I do support Jill Stein,” Thiam says. “But the lesser of two evils is Hillary Clinton. If it comes to that, I will vote for her in the general election.”

Wimer, like Adams, insists he’ll stick with Stein—but that’s partly because he lives in New York, a state that will likely go for Clinton in November no matter how he votes. He admits he might not vote for Stein if the stakes were different. “If I lived in a competitive state, the choice would still be very difficult,” Wimer says. “Gun to my head, it’s Clinton because of the Supreme Court, but it’s a much harder decision than it should be, considering that Trump is a lunatic.”

Salazar-Dodge is similarly torn. From a policy perspective, she ought to be an ardent supporter of the Green Party. She founded the student group in favor of divesting the Columbia endowment of its investment in fossil fuels, and she’s big on trying to “seek balance between humanity and earth.” But Salazar-Dodge is also an immigrant: She left Mexico at age four. While she dislikes and distrusts Hillary Clinton, she believes stopping Donald Trump is ultimately more important.

“I sympathize with people who do not want to vote for Clinton or Trump,” Salazar-Dodge says. “I do not think people should have to choose between their morals and what other people tell them is realistic. But I understand the math around the election. I understand that if I were to vote for Jill Stein, it could help Donald Trump win.”

Democrats have to hope that Sanders’s other young fans will, however reluctantly, come to the same conclusion between now and November. Stein offers them a clear ideological choice, much like Sanders—but the threat of a President Trump just might be enough to make them swallow hard and opt for pragmatism over principle. Just this once.