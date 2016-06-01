Activists fighting family detention liken the centers to Japanese internment camps, and claim the detentions have stunted cognitive development and increased trauma among children. In a controversial move, Texas designated these sites as child care centers in order to comply with a federal lawsuit called Flores, which requires immigrant children to be held in non-secure, licensed facilities. Considering that children cannot leave them, it’s impossible to see how the Texas detention centers could qualify as “non-secure.” Activists sued to reverse the designation, and Texas District Judge Karin Crump issued a temporary restraining order against it. The judge will decide the case this week.

The Obama administration pressured Texas to license these facilities to reach legal compliance—a rare instance of the White House and perhaps the most anti-Obama state in the nation working together. “They’re completely on the same side,” Mary Small says. In the past two years, she adds, ICE has stopped releasing asylum seekers if they passed the initial “credible fear” screening, leaving them to fight their cases from detention centers—which is exceedingly difficult because of the detainees’ limited access to legal counsel. “We’ve paid a lot of attention about how this is affecting kids, but we missed it on adults,” Small says.

In other words, there are lots of things the Obama administration is doing to make life miserable for survivors of extreme violence, going way beyond merely enforcing the law. And that brings us back to politics, because it cannot help but have an indelible impact on how those communities feel about Democrats over the long term.

The whole idea of an “emerging Democratic majority” was always predicated on Democratic dominance among people of color. But what if draconian Obama-era immigration policies cause Latinos, the fastest-growing part of the electorate, to tune out the Democrats as well as the Republicans?



This prospect explains why Hillary Clinton jumped to denounce “raids that tear families apart and sow fear in communities” as soon as the new actions were announced. If she wants to attract enough Latino votes in November to cancel out Trump’s advantages with whites—which she does—she’ll need to do far more to distance herself from these policies.

But considering Clinton spent the entire primary positioning herself as the natural heir to the Obama coalition, separating herself could prove difficult. At the most basic level, the raids will hinder her campaign’s efforts to contact Latino voters, as even naturalized immigrants in mixed-status families don’t want to give out their information. A fresh round of headlines about families ripped apart and even killed could dampen Latino voter enthusiasm even more.

Donald Trump may have called Mexicans names, but he didn’t do this.

Latinos certainly don’t consider Trump a better option. But the horror stories might discourage many in the Latino community from believing that there’s any hope of receiving respect and dignity from either party. They may tune out of politics, considering both sides equally belligerent. And that matters way beyond one election.

All of which begs the question of why the White House is embarking on this—and why now? After all, Obama rolled out in late 2014 a series of policies aimed at deporting “felons, not families,” touting the fact that they would protect millions of law-abiding immigrants. Those policies have been held up in lawsuits that have reached the Supreme Court; a decision is expected this month. There’s a theory that the administration can only win in court by proving that it is using its prosecutorial authority in other cases—so it shows a strong hand with some immigrants to allow for a lighter touch with others. In addition, the migrant crisis hurt the administration’s popularity in 2014, and there might be a political calculation here—an idea that parrying Republican critiques on immigration will somehow help Democrats, especially Clinton, with swing voters.

But if that’s the political rationale, it’s far-fetched to say the least. Meanwhile, the women and children being deported are pretty clearly refugees, and returning them to horrific violence could permanently scar Democratic support from Latinos. The reticence over accepting migrants further shows America’s cruel streak to the world, too, but that’s also of far less importance than the lives that will be wrecked or lost. It may have made internal sense for Obama and the Democrats to be “tough on the border” when trying to negotiate comprehensive immigration reform; it makes no sense now. Donald Trump may have called Mexicans names, but he didn’t do this.