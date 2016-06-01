Over the course of the last year, Donald Trump has humiliated his foes within the Republican Party by consistently proving them wrong—none more thoroughly than Weekly Standard editor and neoconservative stalwart Bill Kristol, whose long history of making faulty political predictions was extended by his repeated insistence throughout the primaries that we had already reached #PeakTrump.

Now Kristol has embarrassed himself in ways that go beyond luckless prognostications. Since December, he has been floating the idea of fielding an independent candidate to stand for true conservatism if Trump were to win the Republican nomination. It became a favorite parlor game for Washington pundits: Who could this champion be? To thwart a menace like Trump, it would have to be someone with fame, or wealth, or a formidable political resume. An ideal figure would be Mitt Romney, who has all three. But while Kristol did meet with Romney about a stop-Trump effort, the 2012 Republican nominee resisted the pundit’s advances. Other prominent names were bandied about: General James Mattis, former Senator Tom Coburn, current senators Ben Sasse and Tom Cotton. The suspense built. Last weekend, Kristol tweeted: “Just a heads up over this holiday weekend: There will be an independent candidate—an impressive one, with a strong team and a real chance.” Then Bloomberg broke the news: Kristol’s anti-Trump savior was David French.

David who? Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, the veteran Bloomberg reporters who got the scoop, admitted they “hadn’t heard of” French, a writer for National Review. Even in the world of right-wing journalism, French, an Iraq War vet and attorney, is an obscure figure. As of today, he has 33,600 followers on Twitter, far less than Kristol’s 57,500. French lacks fame, wealth, and any real political experience. Some, including my New Republic colleague Ryu Spaeth, wonder why Kristol didn’t just run himself.

Why would Kristol think that French is the hero the conservative movement needs to fight Trump and Clinton? Partially it’s a matter of scraping near the bottom of the barrel. It’s clear that Kristol’s first, second, third, fourth, and fifth choices turned him down. We don’t know how many more people Kristol had to call on his Rolodex before finding one—French—amenable to the idea of a presidential run, but it is likely to be a number with many digits in it.