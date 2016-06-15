In asking for the sweeping FOIA exemption, the industry groups argue that they should not be required to make their records public because they are “not agencies of the federal government.” But a decade ago, the food boards took exactly the opposite position—and won. In a case before the Supreme Court in 2005, they argued that they should be allowed to use tax dollars to promote their products because those efforts constitute “government speech.” The court agreed. “The message set out” in the industry’s ad campaigns, Justice Antonin Scalia declared in his majority ruling, “is from beginning to end the message established by the federal government.”

Food-safety advocates are outraged that the same organizations that went to court specifically to be treated as government agencies are now claiming that they are not government agencies. “They’re talking out of both sides of their mouth,” says Tony Corbo, the senior lobbyist for Food & Water Watch. “You just can’t have it both ways.”

What’s more, Corbo says, industry groups may have once again misused public funds in their effort to be exempted from FOIA disclosures. The presidents of the 14 food boards signed a letter to Congress requesting the exemption—but getting such language inserted into a major agriculture bill, Corbo points out, would likely have required a more extensive campaign. “I’m sure it was followed up with direct lobbying”—an activity the boards are barred from engaging in under federal law. (Tom O’Brien, clerk of the Republican-led House Agricultural Appropriations Subcommittee, did not respond to requests for information about who had drafted or inserted the language.)

In one email, a board member joked that egg producers should arrange a Mafia hit on a rival CEO.

The FOIA exemption is just the latest front in the food industry’s ongoing war against public oversight. Over the past decade, in an effort to silence animal-rights activists and other whistle-blowers, eight states have passed “ag-gag” laws making it a crime to film or photograph activities on farms. Last year, four activists were charged under Utah’s ag-gag law after photographing an industrial hog farm from a public road. Some states have gone even further in shielding the food industry from unwanted scrutiny. In North Carolina, businesses can sue anyone, including an employee, who documents corporate lawbreaking on company property. In Wyoming, it is now a crime to collect water-quality data on public lands—or even to share such data with the federal government.

Ryan Shapiro first started focusing his attention on the food industry in 2005, as the recent wave of expansive ag-gag laws were coming up for legislative debate. To expose how the government was collaborating with industry to monitor and discredit animal-rights activists, he began bombarding the FBI with FOIA requests. Finally, in 2012, the government asked a federal court to block Shapiro from obtaining more documents from the FBI, arguing that the information he was uncovering could be pieced together in ways that posed a threat to national security.

“Whenever government or industry wants to collect information about private individuals and advocacy groups, there’s unobstructed access,” says Will Potter, the Marsh Visiting Professor of Journalism at the University of Michigan. “But when you try to turn the tables even a little bit, and have journalists or concerned citizens try to find out what the government and private industry are doing, all of a sudden there’s this rhetoric of terrorism and attempts to shut off the flow of information.”

As the food industry comes under increasing scrutiny for its dangerous and often illegal practices, Potter predicts, its efforts to evade public scrutiny will only intensify. “Big agriculture is really facing a crisis of public awareness,” he says. “FOIA is a critical tool, and the industry is trying to cut it off at its knees.”