The gymternet, by contrast, focuses more on athleticism than on the tears of teenage girls. One of the most popular sites, The Gymternet, is run by Lauren Hopkins, a 30-year-old fan who works in marketing at a New York law firm. Barely two years old, the site breaks news and provides injury reports, live blogs and analysis of competitions, interviews with elite gymnasts, and critiques of leotard fashion. Hopkins does both serious and silly, writing on everything from international politics (a 2012 decision by the sport’s governing body to devalue the Amanar vault was considered to be “specifically targeting the Americans”) to why pigtails became popular at the 1972 Olympics (“This was the exact moment that the age of gymnasts in the sport shifted from women to young girls, so it was out with the old debutante updos and in with the charming youths!”).

Initially, some of The Gymternet’s best sources were the parents of gymnasts. “Almost immediately, I’d get parents emailing me little tidbits” of news, Hopkins says. Now her followers include the biggest names in the sport, as well as the professional journalists who cover it for a living. At the American Cup in March, half the screens in the media pen were open to The Gymternet’s live blog. First they ignore you, then they read you, then they hire you: Hopkins announced on Twitter this month that she’ll be a gymnastics researcher for NBC’s digital broadcast team for the upcoming Olympic Games in Rio.

"The gymternet has an outsized influence, because there's not a million places covering everything," explains Reeves Wiedeman, who recently profiled three-time world champion Simone Biles for The New Yorker. "It's only a handful of outlets, but they cover it so in-depth."





If The Gymternet is The New York Times of the gymnastics world, GymCastic functions a bit like Meet the Press: Top athletes and coaches sit for interviews, and a panel of informed fans provides analysis. Guests have included Biles and her coach Aimee Boorman, Olympic gold medalist Shannon Miller, world champion Bridget Sloan, and Soviet legend Svetlana Boginskaya. On the night Biles won her third national championship last year, one of Boorman’s first stops was GymCastic—together, they podcasted until 3 a.m. and ate an entire bag of Twizzlers.

When O’Beirne launched GymCastic in 2012, she took the fight directly to the enemy. Her very first guest was NBC commentator Tim Daggett, who was well aware that his network is unpopular among gymnastics junkies. “When you see a broadcast on television,” Daggett confessed, “it’s not being put together for a group like you guys. … NBC is a huge corporation, and it’s a business, and they’re trying to make money.” The way to do that, he said, is to pick “the most dramatic stories out there” and tell them over and over again, “because it’s what the casual viewer wants.”