Instead, Republicans responded by doing the exact opposite. After a brief interlude in 2013, when Senate Republicans in the so-called Gang of Eight joined Democratic colleagues to try and forge an immigration deal, the party faced a grassroots revolt and backed away from reform, stifling the measure in the House of Representatives.

The most notable about-face came from the senator who seemed to embody the party’s best hope for recovery. Young, Latino, and wired into popular culture, Marco Rubio helped negotiate the original immigration deal, then distanced himself from the measure after being stung by blistering nativist attacks from right-wing sites like Breitbart, which ran scare items claiming that undocumented migrants would be given free cell phones (dubbed “MarcoPhones”). Yet Rubio’s willingness to betray immigration reform didn’t help him with white voters: When he ran for president, many conservatives shunned him.

Rubio’s dilemma over immigration was a microcosm of the Republican Party’s larger problem with race. Any move to make the party more inclusive precipitates an uproar from its overwhelmingly white base, which remains committed to stopping the very demographic changes the party needs to embrace. So rather than conquer its addiction to whiteness, the GOP has responded to the dwindling supply of white voters by shooting up even faster, desperate to enjoy the high while it still lasts. The party’s first response to Obama was the rise of the Tea Party, a nakedly nativist appeal to white unity. Now Republicans have doubled down by turning to Donald Trump, a presidential nominee far more openly racist than any national politician since the heyday of George Wallace.

Consider how much worse the GOP’s whiteness addiction has grown in just the past four years. Mitt Romney was a powder-cocaine Republican, a socially acceptable xenophobe offering a high that made whites feel like masters of the universe: Still in charge here! Trump, by contrast, is dealing meth—a trailer-park drug you take when you’ve given up hope and just want to get rip-roaring stoned. Compared to the country-club slickness of Romney’s cocaine conservatism, Trump’s meth-head politics are at least more honest. Instead of Nixonian euphemisms about law and order, or Reaganite winks about welfare queens, Trump offers the intoxicating thrill of telling protesters and immigrants—them—to get the hell out. It’s an intense high. And the aftermath will be tooth-rottingly ugly.

One reason Republicans so fiercely resist change is that they’ve developed a complicated mythology of denial that winds around to a skewed conclusion: The party doesn’t need to focus on nonwhite voters, because the real problem is that white conservatives are sitting out elections. After Romney’s loss, this thinking was given its most sophisticated form by Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics, who argued that the defeat was the result of five to seven million “missing white voters.”

As political scientist Ruy Teixeira has shown, Trende’s theory rests on shaky ground, since voting by nonwhites declined in 2012 at roughly the same rate as voting by whites. Besides, the true “missing” voters are Asian Americans and Latinos, who go to the polls at a lower rate than whites or blacks (though Trump’s presence on the ballot could change that in November).

But as dubious as Trende’s notion of missing white voters may be, it speaks to a powerful longing in the Republican Party to avoid changing its core policies to appeal to a broader swath of American voters. When the GOP autopsy was released in March 2013, it immediately received a harsh rebuke from talk radio’s kingpin of whiteness. “They think they’ve gotta rebrand, and it’s all predictable,” Rush Limbaugh told his millions of listeners. “They gotta reach out to minorities, they gotta moderate their tone here and moderate their tone there. Nonsense. The Republican Party lost because it’s not conservative. It didn’t get its base out in the 2012 election.”

Versions of the “missing white voters” theory were put forward by both of the leading Republican candidates this year. Ted Cruz claimed that he would get millions of votes from evangelical conservatives who felt betrayed by mainstream Republicans. Trump, meanwhile, has boasted that he will attract the support of vast numbers of disaffected voters, most of them working-class whites. Cruz’s claim was soundly debunked during the primaries; Trump’s has yet to be tested beyond the narrow bounds of the GOP base.

More recently, Limbaugh has been spinning a whole new take on the mythology of Republican denial: the idea that minorities actually adore Trump. This theory ignores every national poll, focusing instead on the backing Trump received from the vanishingly few nonwhite voters during the GOP primaries. But that’s enough for Limbaugh. So the RNC wants to build a broad coalition? “Guess who’s doing it?” Limbaugh proclaimed in March. “Donald Trump is doing it! Donald Trump has put together a coalition—whether he knows it or not, whether he intended to or not—he’s put together a coalition that’s exactly what the Republican Party says that it needs to win!”

It’s well known that Limbaugh once wrestled with OxyContin abuse. But his suggestion that Trump will help the Republican Party gain nonwhite voters sounds like the product of far more powerful hallucinogens. That’s the way of addiction, though. Come November, Republicans may discover that it’s too late to give up on whiteness. Because this time, it won’t just cost them an election. It may finally kill the party.