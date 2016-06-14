A young woman dances in the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco in 1970. Thomas Hoepker / Magnum

Girls, women—what do they desire? “To have fun,” Cyndi Lauper advised. Freud was baffled; he called it “the great question that has never been answered and which I have not yet been able to answer, despite my 30 years of research into the feminine soul.” Hollywood answered the question by making Mel Gibson read women’s minds. Mary McCarthy sent them to Vassar. Lena Dunham took them to party in Bushwick. Mostly, though, female desire is a mystery no one rushes to solve. One vastly ignored area of desire is the kind depicted between two women—not so much sexual desire, but more a sense of identity and projection. Women speak of crushes on other women. Admiration is a form of coveting.

In The Girls, Emma Cline’s highly anticipated debut novel, Evie Boyd, a 14-year-old living in the sleepy city of Petaluma, California, desires a new life. It’s summer in 1969, and swimming pools are the shape of kidney beans, and vegetables are cooked to the color of ash. Not too far away, San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury is filled with hippies and runaways. The scent of patchouli drifts through the air, while acid tabs melt on tongues. Petaluma, with its ranch houses and suburban complacency, is a less excitable place, but the center of Evie’s life no longer holds. Her father has left for a younger woman, and in the aftermath of the divorce, her mother is too self-absorbed to notice her daughter’s unhappiness. In the fall, Evie will be sent off to an all-girls boarding school. In the meantime, her days are aimless, spent on how to make herself desirable:

Every day after school, we’d click seamlessly into the familiar track of the afternoons. Waste hours at some industrious task: following Vidal Sassoon’s suggestions for raw egg smoothies to strengthen hair or picking at blackheads with the tip of a sterilized sewing needle. The constant project of our girl selves seeming to require odd and precise attentions.

Beauty is a project. Evie tests her makeup in different lights (morning, dusk, and night); she mixes face masks out of avocados and honey; she dresses “to provoke love.” Doing anything else—reading, say, or writing—is unimaginable. “As an adult, I wonder at the pure volume of time I wasted,” as she puts it. “The feast and famine we were taught to expect from the world, the countdowns in magazines that urged us to prepare 30 days in advance for the first day of school.” But this, Cline implies, is the tax for being female. What Evie wants is to be wanted. “I waited to be told what was good about me,” Evie says.

Then one day in this long, languid summer, Evie is seduced. She glimpses three young women she’s never seen before, dumpster diving outside of a restaurant. Their beauty is unconventional, maybe even a little feral. Suzanne, their ringleader, stands apart: