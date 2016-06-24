MELVILLE IN LOVE: THE SECRET LIFE OF HERMAN MELVILLE AND THE MUSE OF MOBY-DICK by Michael Shelden Ecco, 288 pp., $25.99

Where other biographers see friends, he sees fornicators; instead of affection, he sees infatuation. And since he can’t shake his romance-novel mood, you’ll have to endure sentences such as, “She would always be restless and dreamy, a bright woman with endless curiosity searching for an elusive happiness,” and the faux-suspenseful query: “She may have been eager to cross the line into adultery, but was he?” You’ll have to hear of Melville’s lust for a “dreamy realm of lovesick heroes and heroines,” but it should be tormentingly clear by this point that Shelden himself is the one salivating for such sickness. He believes that Moby-Dick was written for Morewood, “to amaze her, amuse her, and to conquer the world for her,” and it’s hard to overstate how hokey that is. Worse, he’s consistently inept at handling Melville’s language; the best he can do with Moby-Dick is to say that it has “passages of prose like the best poetry,” a nonstatement. The writer who won’t be bothered with the integrity of his sentences won’t be bothered with much of anything else either, proof included.

Melville might have been charmed by the attractive Morewood, and he might have referred to her as “Thou Lady of All Delight” and other pet sobriquets, but flirting is not fucking, and is very often an indication of its absence. Imagine the Ahabian effort it would have taken to keep such an affair from their families and the prying citizens of Pittsfield. As Shelden himself admits, Hershel Parker “dismisses any chance of a romance” between Melville and Morewood. Andrew Delbanco allots Morewood only four unmemorable sentences in his 400-page biography of Melville. Newton Arvin, in his 1950 Herman Melville, a bio-critical beauty of uncommon acuteness, mentions her only three times in passing. The 16 scholars in The New Cambridge Companion to Herman Melville mention her not at all. It didn’t seem to occur to Shelden that those scholars and writers don’t mention her because there’s nothing of substance to mention, no there there. Whatever might have happened between Melville and Morewood is the province of gossip, and that’s what Shelden has whipped up here: an extended gossip column for those voyeurs who believe that every Melville needs an inamorata.

By all accounts, Melville was a beautiful man: tall, built, blue-eyed, with a seductive voice and that virile beard—he had an unignorable presence. It’s impossible to deny his melancholic and hermetic bent, his pessimism in the scowling face of life’s pointlessness—and just as impossible to deny his charisma. His wife, Elizabeth Shaw, was neither literary nor alluring compared to someone such as Morewood, though, as the daughter of a rich and influential Boston judge, she was elegant in her way, what used to be called “well-bred.” It’s true that Melville and Elizabeth were perhaps ill-matched—she had scant appreciation for his one-off genius and, later in life, didn’t mind his giving up literature to take a spirit-stabbing job as a clerk—but that doesn’t even come close to meaning that Melville wasn’t dedicated to her, that he would barrel into such a volcanic affair. Shelden’s Melville is a giddy, lust-smacked swain, a reckless wooer in thrall to his pushy heart, though the proof on hand in Parker, and in Laurie Robertson-Lorant’s excellent Melville: A Biography, shows that he was an essentially conscientious family man, if always broke. As a father, he seems to have been in the vicinity of nineteenth-century average; he’d win no awards for over-doting.

A love affair would not have supplied the grim soul-struggle with the cosmic order

that permeates Moby-Dick.

For Melville, passionate love meant mostly literary love, and nowhere is that more pronounced than in his relationship with Nathaniel Hawthorne, though “relationship” won’t quite do when you consider the woeful one-sidedness of it. The Melville-Hawthorne dyad has since been hyper-romanticized in the mold of Paul Verlaine and Arthur Rimbaud, but Hawthorne, though he esteemed Melville, wanted very little to do with him. The uxorious Hawthorne wanted very little to do with anybody who wasn’t his wife: Parker writes that he went to “grotesque lengths … in his efforts to avoid company,” and you wince at Melville’s scribbled pleas for the great man’s brotherhood, unrequited admissions of his “infinite fraternity of feeling.” The Hawthornes lived in Lenox, Massachusetts, six miles from the Melvilles in Pittsfield, but the novelist who Melville says “dropped germinous seeds into [his] soul,” and to whom Melville dedicated Moby-Dick, “In Token of My Admiration for His Genius,” could not be coerced to visit. When the men did manage to convene, it was always an overdue tonic for Melville, who passed his days without much literary companionship in a semi-isolated arcadia, living with his wife, children, mother, and what Delbanco horrifyingly calls “a rotating delegation of sisters.”

Melville’s young-man hankering for male camaraderie on whalers was necessary for his survival; his philia for Hawthorne was something else. Hawthorne was the grave embodiment of literary sensibility; he’d harnessed the ethos of the visionary artist, the sublime quester after darkness and light—what Melville dubbed Hawthorne’s “mystical blackness”—and so Melville’s passion for the man was really a passion for literature, for linguistic communion, for a tapping of the requisite reserves within himself. About Melville’s correspondence with Hawthorne, Robertson-Lorant writes: “More narcissistic than erotic, these passionate letters express Melville’s infatuation with the new self-image and artistic self-confidence Hawthorne aroused in him.” That’s no doubt true of most writers who alter how we apprehend our existence: Their most abiding love is for the Word.