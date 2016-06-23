Call for stars and atoms, abyss and rime.

Call avalanche to cover up the climbers left behind.

Let no one any longer see how cold they are.

Sweep off empty canisters and Mallory’s torso,

preserve no more misgivings. Bear these heights alone.

Mind sundown wrestling on the shoulders.

Mind the death zone—air, air, air—and go back down,

then tomorrow like shoeless sheep

leave earth behind with its examples of falling,

what’s right and what’s wrong

no more than dispersing and building clouds

on the mountain. Make yourself no elegy

but the stone snows swallow then exhume.