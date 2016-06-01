Cory Booker probably wouldn’t mind being Hillary’s veep.

It’s just a guess, but the New Jersey senator was effusive in his praise of Clinton as she toured the state ahead of its June 7 primary. Appearing alongside Clinton and Jon Bon Jovi at a rally in Newark, he said, “I hate to contradict Bon Jovi but, dear God, Hillary Clinton you give love a good name.” He then dedicated a Maya Angelou poem to Clinton, reciting the first verse: “You may write me down in history / With your bitter, twisted lies, / You may trod me in the very dirt / But still, like dust, I’ll rise.” Later, when Clinton was asked if Booker was being considered as a vice presidential pick, Booker gallantly stepped in to say, “I’m already her VP. Her vegan pal.” (Booker is vegan.) He also gave us an unfiltered glimpse of Clinton, as she sashayed toward him in greeting. “Welcome to JERSEY,” he cried. Welcome, indeed.

With Secretary Clinton in Newark. pic.twitter.com/w9Z7Gc482i — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 1, 2016