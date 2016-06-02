There are politicians who can criticize Hillary for bad judgment. Trump is not one of them.

Still, he’s going to try to counter Clinton’s foreign policy speech in San Diego later today with a Bernie-esque strategy of pointing to her vote for the Iraq War and her support for the U.S.’s intervention in Libya in 2011. “Bernie Sanders said it and I’m going to use it all over the place because it’s true,” Trump told the Times. “She is a woman who is ill-suited to be president because she has bad judgment.”

The criticism has been effective for Sanders because he a) voted against authorizing the use of force in Iraq in 2002 as a congressman and b) has shown that he has a fairly sophisticated foreign policy view, despite having little experience in the area. It won’t work for Trump because he a) supported invading Iraq in 2002 and the Libya intervention and b) has terrible judgment! He may have an unerring feel for what certain Republican primary voters want—to ban Muslims, torture suspected terrorists, build a wall on Mexico’s border, etc.—but this does not equate good judgment.