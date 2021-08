One of the challenges of covering Trump is his shameless dishonesty, particularly for media outlets of the neutral, “he said, she said” variety. But when much of what a candidate says is brazenly untrue, the media becomes complicit in spreading misinformation by simply quoting him. It looks like CNN has adapted with a little fact check at the end of its chyrons, which is just as it should be:

Trump is inspiring CNN to be more creative with its chyrons pic.twitter.com/XAxDiNtoBZ — Liz del Carmen (@LizMartinezG) June 2, 2016