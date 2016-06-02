The RNC is having a hard time finding Republicans who haven’t roasted Trump.

On Wednesday, the RNC’s Hispanic outreach director, Ruth Guerra, resigned from her post. Two aides told The New York Times that she felt “uncomfortable” working with Donald Trump, who has routinely made racist remarks about Hispanics during his presidential run. The RNC announced that Guerra would be replaced by Helen Aguirre Ferré, who furiously deleted scores of tweets attacking Trump.

In the tweets, which were screengrabbed by BuzzFeed and others, Ferré blamed Trump for encouraging violence at his rallies, declared herself a part of the #NeverTrump movement, and called Trump “crazy.” In television appearances, Ferré was also critical of the candidate she is now working to elect, telling Univision, “There’s a side of Donald Trump that is anti-feminine. I’m not going to tell you he’s a misogynist … but I do think there’s something that bothers him about strong and independent women.”

According to Politico’s Marc Caputo, the RNC is requiring new hires to purge their social media accounts of “anything attacking the party’s de facto presidential nominee.” But the internet remembers. In Ferré’s case, she and the RNC were damned either way—with or without the tweets, the story was going to be about the RNC’s new Hispanic outreach director criticizing Trump. The RNC is discovering that in politics, as in life, you can’t untweet your problems.