Born in 1935, Crews grew up the son of a tenant farmer in, as he called it, the “worst hookworm and rickets part of Georgia,” and suffered through a childhood marked with tragedy and terror. His father died before he was two years old; when he was five, Crews contracted polio, and not long after his recovery he fell into a vat of boiling water, burning almost all of the skin off his body. Geltner dutifully covers Crews’s early life, but his retelling is, unsurprisingly, no match for A Childhood: The Biography of a Place, Crews’s searing memoir about his first seven years that represents the peak of his storytelling prowess.

When Crews begins to pursue his literary ambitions—after a stint in the Marines and a period working at a ketchup factory in San Francisco while hanging around beatnik bars trying to get Kerouac to talk shop—Geltner’s portrait of the author gains steam. Enrolled in the University of Florida, Crews studied under the literary legend Andrew Lytle, a spokesman for the Southern Agrarian movement and one of Flannery O’Connor’s favorite teachers. Lytle became a father figure for Crews, and he fostered in him the idea that writers were a class apart from other people. At one dinner at a fancy restaurant, Lytle, sensing Crews’s discomfort with the elegant surroundings, picked up his soup and slurped it from the bowl. “Remember son, we’re better than they are,” Lytle told Crews. “We’re writers.”

Through graduate school and during several years teaching English—first at a middle school and then at a junior college in Fort Lauderdale—Crews applied himself feverishly to the task of refining and submitting his work, until William Morrow finally bought his manuscript for The Gospel Singer, a novel about a faith healer returning to the tiny town of Enigma, Georgia with violent consequences. Over the next eight years, Crews would publish seven more books reflecting his different obsessions, among them learning karate, training hawks, and rounding up rattlesnakes. Almost every morning that he was not too hungover or inebriated to function, Crews would wake up at 4 a.m. and try to grind out 500 words on a new story. “Put your ass on the chair,” was Crews’s operational mantra.

His dogged, near religious dedication to writing fiction was paralleled only by his devotion to getting completely ripshit. Crews managed to parlay the publication of The Gospel Singer into a job as an assistant professor at the University of Florida, a position he would hold for the better part of 30 years. The move to Gainesville and the success of his first novel exacerbated Crews’s worst tendencies. Crews had married—then divorced and re-married—Sally Ellis, a fellow student from his undergraduate days. Their marriage, which had survived the tragic drowning of their eldest son, Patrick, soon fell apart, brought to the breaking point by Crews’s constant drinking and sleeping around. Without the structure of family, beholden only to the gods of fiction and the remarkably understanding administration at the University of Florida, Crews’s life became an endless series of bacchanals and bar fights.

The “crazy party” stories in Blood, Bones, and Marrow—the time Crews showed up drunk at his lecture dressed as a gorilla, the one where he broke up with a woman by peeing inside her car, that day he passed out in a pool of vomit in the faculty lounge—begin to blur together after awhile. Through the fog of alcoholism and self-destruction, what comes into focus is his remarkable output. This was thanks in no small part to the women in his life, including his ex-wife Sally and long-term girlfriends Maggie Powell and George Kinson, who cleaned Crews up, typed out his longhand manuscripts, and kept him out of harm’s way as best they could.