The word “teflon” gets tossed around lazily in politics, especially when it’s used to describe Donald Trump, whose constant controversies have made him wildly unpopular. But for years now it’s been a much more fitting adjective for Speaker Paul Ryan.

Before Barack Obama became president, Ryan was a reliable soldier for Bush-era policies—tax cuts, wars, Medicare prescription drug benefits—all of which were financed with debt. After Barack Obama became president, the media anointed Ryan the intellectual leader of the Republican Party’s austerity-based opposition. Having secured an unearned reputation for fiscal discipline, Ryan became chairman of the House Budget Committee, where he propounded a conservative agenda marked by more tax cuts, more military spending, no immediate changes to entitlement spending, and unspecified cuts to the rest of the federal budget. Though they were profligate, Ryan insisted his plans were fiscally sound. Though his claims were mathematically false, they never harmed his image within the Washington establishment.

The closest Ryan ever came to losing favor with his Beltway admirers was after his keynote address at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, where he accepted the party’s vice presidential nomination. Ryan’s speech was widely panned for trafficking in misleading spin and factual inaccuracies. Afterward, he became embroiled in a weird controversy surrounding his untrue claim to have run a marathon in under three hours.

These sins, too, were quickly forgiven, though, and after losing the 2012 election, Ryan was eventually promoted to the chairmanship of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, and, soon thereafter, to the speakership.