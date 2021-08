A local paper is reporting that the owner of a skydiving company was approached by the Sanders campaign and told that they were offering the Vermont senator the option to arrive at the rally in Cloverdale, California, via parachute.

“I’ve been told they will run the idea by Bernie,” Jimmy Halliday, the owner of NorCal Skydiving, told The Press Democrat yesterday. “I can’t confirm that’s the plan. I know that’s a possibility.” Halliday offered to personally do the tandem jump himself.