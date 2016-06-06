Here is a wonderful thing! We are on a dark sea moving at half speed toward history and here are little pinpricks of cheery light, bobbing discreetly on the surface —a mine-swept safety lane marked so that even a landsman could follow it. They give a wonderful emotional release—somebody has been here, somebody has planned this. A sense of the immensity of this thing slowly grows.

There is no harbor ahead so we are taking our harbors with us—so-called mulberries and gooseberries, to be cre- ated by sinking old warships and mer- chant ships as jetties against rough weather. They are chugging out under their own power like the Black Prince and the Susan B. Anthony. We were briefed on this but we don’t believe it. We will attack about where William the Conqueror sailed for England in 1066.

It is 3 a.m.; it is 4 a.m. We are six miles off shore, off what will be called Utah Beach. By now the enemy must know what’s up. Bombers’ roar overhead. Flares drop inland. I am so wrought up I do knee bends. A thou- sand youngsters are on board almost as inexperienced as I. It is pathetic to hear them ask my opinion. Everything’s fine, I say. Now we wait three miles off shore. All nine guns point at the beach. 5:30 a.m. There are yellow streaks in the cloud cover. Now! The guns go off and the Quincy bounces. Dawn finds us on Germany’s doormat like the morning milk bottle.

I don’t know much about battles. After an hour of this there is a certain sameness. First I am frightened and then bored and ashamed of both emotions. We are supposed to soften up shore batteries for the landing parties. At six am we still bang away methodically, like a thunderbolt worked by clockwork. At 6:30 the landing craft hit the beaches. The immensity of sky and land dwarfs everything so that from here you have to hear the noise and strain at the binoculars to know a battle is going on. Maybe this is true of all battles. If you are in the middle you can’t figure the score. A destroyer is hit, a mine explodes with a geyser higher than the National Press Building, a plane lays a smoke screen. Our destroyers practically walk on the beach. A little French village with a spire nestles in the cliffs.

And now runty little barges go ashore like a line of beetles. They are brave men aboard. Except for the luck of the draw I would be on one. I pick out a squarish little craft with a lace of foam in front. It is like picking out a particu- lar ant. What would I be doing now if I were aboard, instead of Ken Crawford of Newsweek? Would I have the guts? God knows. The one I have picked reaches the beach, loses its foam, waddles up —I can’t see her but I bet the seasick GIs are glad to exchange horrors.