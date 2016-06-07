Lauterpacht argued that “if one emphasizes too much that it is a crime to kill a whole people, it may weaken the conviction that it is already a crime to kill one individual.”

At this point Sands branches off and brings in his two lawyers. Lauterpacht studies in Lemberg while pogroms rage, then, like Leon, moves to Vienna where he marries and completes a doctoral thesis on the new League of Nations. Instead of Paris, Lauterpacht heads for England where after a teaching stint in London he is elected to the prestigious chair of international law at Cambridge. Impressed with his work on war crimes, the newly appointed head of the prosecution team against German war criminals, Robert Jackson, turns to Lauterpacht for help. Lauterpacht suggests to Jackson that a new term is needed in international law that covers the scale of Nazi atrocities—“Crimes Against Humanity.” If introduced, a state would no longer be free to treat its people entirely as it wished.

Lauterpacht was not the only lawyer thinking along these lines. Lemkin, who arrived at Lwów University two years after Lauterpacht left, and who studied under the same teacher of criminal law, had been interested in the extermination of groups since the Armenian genocide in 1915. “A nation was killed,” Lemkin wrote, “and the guilty persons set free.” Later, after reading Mein Kampf, he presciently declared it a “blue-print for destruction.” He went on to practice law in Poland before being forced to flee Europe, and ended up in North Carolina and the sanctuary of Duke University. In 1944 he published a book, Axis Rule in Occupied Europe. The title may have been lackluster but he made up for it with the word he coined for the title of chapter nine, a word that would henceforth enter the legal lexicon as a means of classifying and judging the worst possible crime, the “crime of crimes”—“Genocide.”

Although Lauterpacht and Lemkin never met, the Lauterpacht reviewed Lemkin’s book for a law journal and dismissed this newfangled concept as impractical. (Sands tells us more than once that Lauterpacht was a “practical” man whereas Lemkin was an oxymoronic “practical idealist.”) Lauterpacht argued that “if one emphasizes too much that it is a crime to kill a whole people, it may weaken the conviction that it is already a crime to kill one individual.”

When the verdict was issued at Nuremberg there was mention of crimes against humanity but no reference to genocide. Lauterpacht experienced relief; Lemkin suffered “the blackest day” of his life. However, several weeks after the trial the United Nations General Assembly met and decreed that genocide was in fact a crime under international law. For the first time in history, national leaders were indicted for their systematic killing sprees.

Sands’s findings are consistently intriguing. Now and again a revelation, re-enactment or reviewed historical incident will come studded with some tiny, largely irrelevant but wholly enhancing detail: the small plaque Sands’s daughter notices on the wall of Leon’s Realschule quietly advertising that its basement was used as a Gestapo prison in 1938; the housekeeper at the dormitory for Jewish students at Lauterpacht’s university; a young woman called Paula Hitler, who was “unaware that her brother was the leader of the fast-growing National Socialist Party.”

East West Street is powerful and poignant but it is also original. Most books about Jewish relatives during the war years culminate in the Holocaust. Giorgio Bassani’s The Garden of the Finzi-Continis does, as does Elie Wiesel’s Night, and of course Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl. More recent examples include But You Did Not Come Back by Marceline Loridan-Ivens and A Brief Stop on the Road From Auschwitz by Goran Rosenberg—two memoirs of fathers who were sent to death camps, one of them perishing, the other surviving. But mercifully Leon was never sent to a camp; what’s more, his story is only one strand of Sands’s book. A more kindred spirit would be Thomas Harding’s Hanns and Rudolf, which chronicled how the author’s great-uncle helped track down the Kommandant of Auschwitz.

Ultimately, Sands’s multifaceted book stands triumphantly alone. It even-handedly charts four separate lives and skillfully explores a beleaguered city with blurred borders. It describes the slow, tortuous process to introduce revolutionary new legal concepts and recognize new crimes. It amplifies the roar of history, dramatizes the depravity of, and the moral struggle against, what Primo Levi called the “infernal order” that is Nazism. It is a salvage operation to fill the gaps in Jewish lives, many of them prematurely cut short. It is a fact-finding mission, a gripping courtroom drama, a tale, ultimately and cathartically, of good triumphing over evil. In Sands’s pages, many of them beautifully adorned with photos, maps, letters—evidence—we see the piece-by-piece reconstruction of a lost world, and the development of ideas that would help safeguard a new one.