Of course, leading wisely also means resisting the temptation to intervene militarily every time there’s a problem or crisis in the world. History is littered with the ruins of empires and nations that overextended themselves, draining their power and influence. And so we have to chart a smarter path. As we saw in Vietnam and the Iraq War, oftentimes the greatest damage to American credibility comes when we overreach, when we don’t think through the consequences of all of our actions. And so we have to learn from our history. And that also means we’re doing right by our men and women in uniform... And we lead not by dictating to other nations, but by working with them as partners; by treating other countries and their peoples with respect, not by lecturing them. This isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s in our self-interest. It makes countries more likely to work with us, and, ultimately, it makes us more secure.

Obama’s emphasis that the military is the solution of last resort includes an explicit defense of one policy where he and Hillary Clinton differed, in Syria. “My decision not to conduct strikes against Syria after it used chemical weapons was controversial among some in Washington,” Obama said. “But because we seized a diplomatic option, backed by our threat of force, nations came together and we accomplished far more than military strikes ever could have—all of Syria’s declared chemical weapons were successfully removed.” Clinton, of course, was a strong advocate of a larger military intervention in Syria.

Finally, Obama took pride in crafting openings to Cuba and Vietnam, exercises in diplomacy that Clinton didn’t mention, even though she could claim some credit for them as Obama’s secretary of state.

The main thrust of Obama’s speech was, in his own words, the advantages of using “diplomacy, not war.” Clinton’s speech took a very different tack. She effectively criticized Trump’s volatility, but juxtaposed it with her resolute toughness, not her diplomatic skills. When talking about other nations, her constant refrain was that she was strong enough to bend them to America’s will. There was none of Obama’s worry about the dangers of lecturing other countries.

Even when taking pride in the diplomatic success of the nuclear deal with Iran, Clinton framed it in military terms, assuring listeners she would use military force if the deal was violated: “Now we must enforce that deal vigorously. And as I’ve said many times before, our approach must be ‘distrust and verify.’ The world must understand that the United States will act decisively if necessary, including with military action, to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.”

At times, Clinton situated herself to the right of Donald Trump. Thus she criticized Trump for allegedly saying “he’ll stay neutral on Israel’s security.” In fact, what Trump had promised was to be an honest broker between the Israelis and the Palestinians in peace talks, a position also taken by Bernie Sanders and well within the mainstream of American foreign policy. Clinton said Trump was too favorably inclined towards the leaders of Russia and China, in contrast to the way she had “gone toe-to-toe” with those countries.