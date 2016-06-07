Republicans have been reduced to calling each other racists, thanks to Donald Trump.

Paul Ryan, fresh off his endorsement of Trump, said the presumptive Republican nominee’s remarks about a Hispanic judge were a “textbook definition of racist comments.” Ryan insisted that Trump was still better than the alternative, but that didn’t stop Trump’s marionette Jeffrey Lord from arguing on CNN that the Real Racists are Ryan and Mitch McConnell.

On CNN, Jeffrey Lord accuses Paul Ryan of being racist for calling out Trump’s racist comments about judge: pic.twitter.com/at56k1IJdj — Michael Calderone (@mlcalderone) June 7, 2016

Pulling the strings was Trump himself, who specifically told his campaign surrogates during a conference call yesterday to defend his attacks on the judge. At this rate, by November it will be Donald Trump and Jeffrey Lord alone on a stage in front of a room of xenophobic supporters.

