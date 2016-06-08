You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

Hillary Clinton has embraced her historic candidacy.

And she’s embracing the moment.

Over the last week, beginning with a broadside attack on Donald Trump, Clinton has undoubtedly found her voice in a way that she has struggled to do in the past. She’s been comfortable, authoritative, and, yes, presidential. In a victory speech delivered in Brooklyn on Tuesday, she spoke candidly—and movingly—about the path-breaking nature of her candidacy, which she had previously been reluctant to do. “It may be hard to see tonight, but we are all standing under a glass ceiling right now,” she said. “But don’t worry. We’re not smashing this one. Thanks to you, we’ve reached a milestone. The first time in our nation’s history that a woman will be a major party’s nominee.”

Clinton’s speech was many things, including a call for unity aimed at both Bernie Sanders’s supporters and all those who are troubled by Donald Trump’s candidacy. But mostly it was a speech about this astonishing historical moment, which Clinton underscored by talking about her own mother, who died in 2011:

Rebecca Traister’s recent sympathetic (and excellent) New York magazine profile of Clinton focused, in part, on the perception that Clinton is a bad campaigner. She admitted as much to Traister, saying, “I am not a natural politician, in case you haven’t noticed, like my husband or President Obama.” But over the last week she’s seemed not only a natural campaigner, but an inspiring one. When she looked out and said, “Tonight’s victory is not about one person, it belongs to generations,” it was hard not to get chills.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is a staff writer at The New Republic.

Read More:
Politics, Democratic Primary 2016, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Election 2016