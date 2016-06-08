GRIEF IS THE THING WITH FEATHERS by Max Porter Graywolf Press, 128 pp., $14.00

The book begins shortly after his wife’s death from the unspecified complications of a head injury. Each of the novel’s short chapters—attributed variably to “Dad,” “Boys,” or “Crow”—shifts the action away from that event at irregular intervals. If Sachs sometimes reports his stories’ action like a bullet-pointed list of events, Porter is interested in how time seems to drag and speed up to a person under grief or strain. In a wonderful passage, Dad relates the first time, “about two years afterwards,” that he brought home a woman, “a Plath scholar I met at a symposium.” He can’t suppress his guilt when they make love clumsily “on the sofa my wife bought, drinking wine from glasses my wife was given, beneath the painting my wife painted.” When the unnamed woman leaves, he says, “I felt nervous about feeling cheerful. I walked around the flat as if I’d just met it, long strides and over-determined checking of surfaces.”

Grief is the Thing with Feathers is full of moments like this, in which instances of humor surge up from an atmosphere otherwise dominated by stillness and loss. A worried, responsible father, Dad rarely permits himself an outburst. The tone of the Boys’ shared voice ranges less widely: Sometimes they speak jointly (“we used to play a game called Sonic Boom”) and sometimes singly (“my brother always uses diagrams to explain our choices, but they aren’t scientific, they’re scrappy”). The contrast between their voices and Dad’s finer-grained, more worked-over one is the sort of thing that, had Sachs attempted it, would have made Inherited Disorders “fall apart.” It becomes Porter’s way of doing what the dialogues in Sachs’s abandoned realist novels would have done—capturing not only the puzzle of a father-son interaction but also its music, its varied and unpredictable textures.

Crow’s voice is the loudest and the strangest in Porter’s book. It is all irreverence and disruption. Yet something about this creature’s irreverence—even his nastiness and abrasiveness—gives him a special power to help Dad and the Boys cope with their loss. It hardly matters whether he’s a figment of Dad’s imagination or a kind of manifestation of the family’s grief. He knocks on the family door soon after the death of the Boys’ mother and at the height of Dad’s obsession with Crow, the strange, dark collection of poems Hughes published seven years after Plath’s death. Crow’s job, as he himself describes it, is to minister to the family in a way that flesh-and-blood mourners wouldn’t be equipped to. “In other versions I am a doctor or a ghost,” he says soon after his arrival. “We can do things other characters can’t, like eat sorrow, un-birth secrets and have theoretical battles with God. I was friend, excuse, deus ex machina, joke, symptom, figment, spectre, crutch, toy, phantom, gag, analyst and babysitter.”

A soft-hearted bully, Crow often goads Dad and the Boys into a dynamic based on a sense of their shared manliness: watching the kids tear through the house, Crow compares them to “blood-drunk fox cubs”; after his night with the Plath scholar, Dad confesses, he came downstairs to find Crow “on the sofa impersonating me pumping and groaning.” Under his management their household becomes a kind of boys-only club, sometimes an aggressive one. The shortest entry in the book is from Dad: “The boys fight.”

Porter’s vision of fatherhood comes off as more expansive than Sachs’s. It can assimilate more of the contradictory signals and odd, unsystematic episodes that being in a family actually involves. Late in Grief is the Thing with Feathers, one of the Boys gives a vision of his adult life:

Once upon a time I am grown up, I have a child. And a wife. And a car. I sound a bit like Dad. We drive through the Chilterns, the Downs, the Moors, the Broads, singing British Holidays for British People. My Dad did that, he showed us Britain… Now my tiny son shouts ‘cra’ when he sees a crow, because when I see a crow I shout KRAAAA.

The Boys might not amputate their fingers or fly into cyclones or expose themselves in public to resist their father’s influence, as certain of Sachs’s characters do. But they will take their kids on the same vacations on which Dad took them; they’ll play the same albums; they’ll sound “a bit like” him. And when their son makes a noise, they won’t be able to resist showing that they can make a louder one.