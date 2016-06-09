YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: TASTE IN AN AGE OF ENDLESS CHOICE, by Tom Vanderbilt Knopf, 320 pp., $26.95

For much of modern history, taste has been a lever to delineate “good” from “bad,” high society from low. The ability to identify socially appropriate choices in classical literature, architecture and music, and to measure human behavior against such distinctions as French and Russian table service, has provided the elite with means by which to distinguish “us” from “them.” The terms highbrow and lowbrow, first used in 1902, take their name from the pseudoscience of phrenology—the larger the brow, the larger the brain. A 1949 spread in Life magazine lay out “Everyday Tastes from High Brow to Low Brow are Classified in this Chart,” including ballet (highbrow), theater (upper-middlebrow), front-yard sculpture (lower middlebrow), and coleslaw (lowbrow). In the 1950s, Nancy Mitford, in Noblesse Oblige, characterized the differences between the upper and lower classes in Britain as “U and non-U,” derived from a paper by linguist Alan Ross who studied the English uses of the British aristocracy. (The U would admire themselves in a “looking-glass,” while the non-U would be satisfied with a “mirror.”)

In the last decade, the algorithms of Spotify and Netflix, the rankings of Amazon and Yelp, the binary yes-no of Tinder, have all helped to make taste a veritable cipher for identity. It is also behind the commoditized “like” in the social media sense; as of 2013, Facebook posts yielded an average 4.5 likes daily. In spite of all of this, there have been few critical works to explore the concept of taste in recent history. John Seabrook’s 2001 book, Nobrow: The Culture of Marketing + The Marketing of Culture, defined the collapse of brow culture, and Carl Wilson’s 2007 Celine Dion’s Let’s Talk About Love: A Journey To The End of Taste, turned the tables yet again. But there hasn’t really been a comprehensive look at taste since French gastronome Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin’s 1825 The Physiology of Taste, a holistic and essayistic meditation on taste that aimed to define the previously undefinable. “Taste is the sense which puts us in contact with savorous or sapid bodies,” he wrote. It can be “excited by appetite, hunger or thirst” and is the “basis for several operations which result in a man’s growth and development.”

You May Also Like is a measured consideration of appetites in food, music, and art, as well as evaluations of talent and beauty that can be easily skewed, such as bias among gymnastics judges. Vanderbilt, a journalist, reports from events that chose the very best in their fields, including the Salon International du Chat in Paris and the Great American Beer Festival in Denver (“The Super Bowl of the American craft beer renaissance”). He also goes behind the scenes at companies whose apps and algorithms have come to inflect, if not entirely direct, the way we conduct our lives, presenting data that will be new to most of us, along with explanations for sociological phenomena one might not have even guessed there were explanations for.

What emerges is a characterization of taste as a flexible filter. We are influenced by the opinions of others—the more people review an Amazon product positively or negatively, the more other people are primed to respond in kind—but opinion has its limits. The more popular a product becomes, Vanderbilt finds, the more likely it is for the overall rating to go down. Too much positive opinion can lead to disappointment among the types of audiences who were not likely to appreciate it. “It is not uncommon to find late, fairly flummoxed, one-star reviews of only a sentence or two: ‘I just didn’t like it.’” Even things we don’t think we like, we eventually come to like via repeated exposure, the explanation for the success of many a hit single. “Liking is learning, and learning is liking—even if we are not always aware of it,” he writes.

Vanderbilt is more of an observer than critic by nature. The greatest strength of his 2008 book, Traffic: Why We Drive the Way We Do (and What It Says About Us), is in the recognition and description of patterns. In You May Also Like, he draws an analogy between the rules of the road and the way we behave in crowds: