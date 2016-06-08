You are using an outdated browser.
Question for Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump: A federal judge in Ohio has enjoined a series of Republican-backed voting restrictions, finding that they would disenfranchise minorities. The judge in the case, Algernon Marbley, is black, and a Bill Clinton appointee to boot. Do you  think Marbley’s race constitutes an inherent conflict of interest, as you did with respect to the judge in your fraud case, before Republicans made you shut up about it?

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is a senior editor at The New Republic. He hosts Primary Concerns, a podcast about politics.

