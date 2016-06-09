The anti-Trump movement is growing. That might help Trump.

At long last, he seems to be finished making racist attacks against the American-born Hispanic judge overseeing a class-action lawsuit against Trump University. But he has not, and seemingly will not, apologize for them. Instead, he made one concession to the GOP—he read from a teleprompter during his victory speech on Tuesday night—and simply moved on.

But many Republicans in Congress have not forgotten or forgiven Trump’s attack. And, according to a Politico piece that begins with a line from one of Coleridge’s lesser works—“Donald Trump’s attacks on a federal judge settled over Capitol Hill like a dark cloud”—the anti-Trump movement is still growing. “At least eight GOP senators either won’t vote for Trump or have declined to back him publicly,” per the report.



That would be normally a very bad thing for a normal Republican running for president, but Donald Trump is not a normal Republican (or a normal anything). More importantly, running against the deeply unpopular clowns in Congress might help Trump, because it is a reminder of his anti-establishment bona fides. This was probably a more popular argument during the primaries, when Trump was speaking only to Republicans who deeply despise their own party. But the other side isn’t too enamored with its establishment either.