You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

The anti-Trump movement is growing. That might help Trump.

At long last, he seems to be finished making racist attacks against the American-born Hispanic judge overseeing a class-action lawsuit against Trump University. But he has not, and seemingly will not, apologize for them. Instead, he made one concession to the GOP—he read from a teleprompter during his victory speech on Tuesday night—and simply moved on.

But many Republicans in Congress have not forgotten or forgiven Trump’s attack. And, according to a Politico piece that begins with a line from one of Coleridge’s lesser works—“Donald Trump’s attacks on a federal judge settled over Capitol Hill like a dark cloud”—the anti-Trump movement is still growing. “At least eight GOP senators either won’t vote for Trump or have declined to back him publicly,” per the report.

That would be normally a very bad thing for a normal Republican running for president, but Donald Trump is not a normal Republican (or a normal anything). More importantly, running against the deeply unpopular clowns in Congress might help Trump, because it is a reminder of his anti-establishment bona fides. This was probably a more popular argument during the primaries, when Trump was speaking only to Republicans who deeply despise their own party. But the other side isn’t too enamored with its establishment either.

Alex Shephard

Alex Shephard is a staff writer at The New Republic.

Read More:
Politics, Donald Trump, Congress, Election 2016