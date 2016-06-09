Obama will debut some of his general election Trump takedowns for Jimmy Fallon.

In a segment for the Tonight Show, which was taped yesterday but will air tonight, Obama and Fallon joked about the presumptive Republican nominee. When Fallon asked whether the president thought Republicans were happy with their choice, Obama deadpanned: “We are. But I don’t know how they’re feeling.”

The interview wasn’t all laughs though. Obama told Fallon that during the general election he will work to remind the American people that “this is a serious job.” Based on the Republican race, apparently the electorate needs a refresher. “The truth is actually I am worried about the Republican Party,” Obama said. “I’ve seen the decisions that have to be made and the work that has to be done and I have a lot of confidence that if the American people are reminded what’s at stake ... that they’re going to make a good choice—that’s what they usually do.”

