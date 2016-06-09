Donald Trump supporters now have their own dating site.

Confused as to why nobody was responding to their OKCupid messages, a group of Donald Trump supporters went ahead and started TrumpSingles.com.



According to The New York Post, the site now boasts over 500 members, mostly in well-populated urban centers like New York City and Washington, D.C. For $4.95 a month, users gain unlimited access to the site’s features, which is a steal compared to the $14 charged by its closest competitor, WhereWhitePeopleMeet.com.

“I think there’s a special stigma when people say they’re supporting Trump, because of some of the brash things that he’s said,” the site’s founder David Goss told the Post. Trump’s “brash” rhetoric might also account for the site’s monotony: A quick search finds zero Hispanic, African-American, Arab, or gay men within 100 miles of D.C.