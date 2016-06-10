When you need a hint of political conflict or a dash of bipartisanship, Susan Collins always delivers.

The senior senator from Maine has been in Congress for nearly two decades, and she is one of the few Republicans willing to consistently reach across the aisle. As such, she has come to embody the bipartisan dream and is journalists’ first phone call when there’s dissension among the ranks of congressional Republicans.

NEWS: GOP Senator Susan Collins tells me she is leaving open the possibility of supporting Hillary Clinton over Trump. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) June 9, 2016

As cross-party divides go, Collins is the lowest of low-hanging fruit. She was among the first Republicans to endorse same-sex marriage, has won endorsements from such liberal groups as the Human Rights Coalition and League of Conservation Voters, and, yes, has voted with Democrats many, many times. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to learn she maybe might possibly have some reservations about Donald Trump.

