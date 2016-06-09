You are using an outdated browser.
Jennifer Lawrence will be donning a black turtleneck to play everyone’s favorite former billionaire.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The dramatic downfall of Theranos—the insanely overvalued medical company that claimed it could revolutionize blood testing but turned out to be lying about pretty much everything—is still ongoing, but Hollywood already has a movie version in the works.

Adam McKay is signed on to write and direct, and he certainly has some experience in turning stories of financial malfeasance into Oscar-bait drama. Lawrence will be playing Elizabeth Holmes, the young, blonde, turtleneck-wearing start-up founder whose company is now under criminal investigation.

The good news: Holmes is 32, which means this is, finally, an age-appropriate role for Jennifer Lawrence. No word yet if Lawrence will be playing Holmes as a vampire.

Esther Breger

Esther Breger is a freelance writer in Brooklyn.

