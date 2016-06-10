Unemployment, 2016. Image courtesy the artist and 47 Canal. Joerg Lohse

As Josh Kline sees it, we are living at the twilight of capital. His work as an artist continually returns to the ways people lose their humanity in a brutal and bifurcated economic system—from IV bags filled with a mixture of Redbull, Yerba Mate, Provigil, and gasoline to 3D prints of hotel janitors’ appendages fused to cleaning products. With a cheap budget and a black sense of humor, Kline has managed to establish himself as the art-world’s conscience, and yet this willingness to speak truth to power has helped launch his career: In the past two years his art has been acquired by the MoMA, Whitney, and exhibited across the globe. Freedom, which featured a Teletubby SWAT team with TVs embedded in their chests, was the critical darling of the 2015 New Museum Triennial. While Kline has the art-world’s attention, he believes it is his obligation to speak forcefully, and to connect with an audience beyond New York’s collectors and cool kids. With his alternately vital and disconcerting sculptures, videos, and installations presented in Unemployment, his latest show at 47 Canal, Kline has done just that.



Freedom, 2015. Installation view, Modern Art Oxford. Image courtesy the artist and 47 Canal. Ben Westoby

Kline’s vision is more sardonic than apocalyptic. His work revels in undermining the aesthetics of brands like CVS, BluePrint juice, or Apple, and in skewering the people who love them. In 2011, Kline’s first solo show, Dignity and Self-Respect, focused on New York’s creative class—their desires, their habits, and their frailties. “Creative Hands” featured shelves of flesh-colored silicone casts made from the hands of Kline’s friends and acquaintances: A photographer cradling a digital camera, Kline’s gallerist at holding an Advil bottle, a fashion designer’s hand encased in a wrist brace. Together, they formed a pointed portrait of what creative labor looks like in the gig-based economy, with all its shortcuts and crutches.



Creative Hands, 2011. Image courtesy the artist and 47 Canal. Joerg Lohse

“Skittles,” a 2014 installation on the Highline and perhaps his best-known work, is a glowing deli case filled with juices of Kline’s own devising, mixtures that represent various New York lifestyles. The juice’s otherworldly colors glow in the cold LED light, but the locked case keeps them just out of reach. Each flavor is labeled with a list of ingredients visible through the glass—a purple-white concoction, “Condo,” is made of coconut water, HDMI cable, infant formula, tumeric, yoga mat, and glass. The recipe is no joke: “I put yoga mats into the blender and blended them into a chunky powder,” he told me. These days, Kline isn’t as interested in lampooning the creative class, those adept at “self-branding, self-trafficking, and self-actualizing.” Instead he wants to expand his scope, “to look at the people being thrown away after they’ve been used up at work.”



Skittles, 2014, detail. Commissioned and produced by Friends of the High Line. Yuko Torihara

Unemployment is set in the near future, sometime around 2030, when, according to the press release “intelligent software has turned out the lights on a hundred million jobs.” A vinyl chair stuffed with shredded tax documents, “On Layaway,” sits at the entrance to the gallery; beige carpeting runs the length of the space, giving way in a corner to Amazon Prime boxes fixed to the floor. Next to the cardboard tiles, a commercial for universal basic income called “ Universal Early Retirement” runs on a loop; it hits all the right notes, with the lens flares, diverse cast and upbeat hip-hop soundtrack of a Bernie Sanders ad. Across the space, banker boxes filled with office supplies and family photos hang inside hollow plastic viruses suspended from the ceiling.