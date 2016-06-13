Ever since he became the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, Donald Trump has shrugged off the complexities of appealing to a general-election constituency as irrelevant to a man possessed of political invincibility. When his supporters started becoming unglued last week amid his heedless campaign of racial incitement against a Latino judge overseeing Trump University fraud litigation, Trump instructed them to chill out.

“I’ve always won and I’m going to continue to win. And that’s the way it is,” he told them, according to multiple Bloomberg News sources.

One of Trump’s most Trump-like surrogates, Carl Paladino, explained the Trump victory strategy like so: “My instruction from HQ is really simple. It’s one word: Win. And that’s what we intend to do.” That “winning” isn’t really a strategy is almost as important a caveat as the fact that Paladino is talking about New York, one of many blue states (including Maryland and California) that Trump apparently hallucinates about winning.

As Trump closed in on the magic delegate threshold this spring, continuing to be spectacularly unfazed by evidence that he is extremely unpopular outside of the Republican primary electorate, it became tempting to imagine that his entire campaign was an elaborate scheme or work of performance art—an initiative undertaken by someone who never intended to win the primary, let alone the presidency. That certainly fits the facts better than conceiving of Trump as someone with a sophisticated plan for reaching the summa of global politics.