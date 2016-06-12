The Orlando massacre is the worst mass shooting in American history. It should be seen as terrorism, whatever the FBI decides.

The horrifying slaughter at a LGBTQ nightclub last night, which has left at least 50 dead and many more injured, is already sparking a political discussion. It’s reasonable to assume that homophobia is the cause, but is the tragedy a hate crime or an act of terrorism? The alleged killer is American-born Omar Mateen. His father suggested he had a homophobic motive, having been angered when he saw two men kissing months ago.

Complicating the issue of how to describe the massacre is that the FBI has a very narrow and specific definition of domestic terrorism: “(i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.”

By the FBI’s definition, Dylann Roof, who killed nine black churchgoers out of racism, was not a terrorist. The FBI could reach a similar conclusion in this case, and decide that “hate crime” fits the bill better.