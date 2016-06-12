In a much-anticipated performance, Hamilton will no longer use prop muskets during “Yorktown,” which speeds through the events of the final battle of the Revolutionary War with the refrain “the world turned upside down.” The Tonys are handing out silver ribbons to those on the red carpet, and in the New York Times, Michael Paulson reports that

Some publicists were cautioning stars attending the Tony Awards to be particularly attentive to what they said on the red carpet before the broadcast, and suggesting that they consider simply posing for photographs, but not granting interviews, unless they wanted to directly address the Orlando shootings.

Photographer Jackson Krule is covering the Tonys for the New Republic on Instagram, following the ceremony from the Beacon Theater, where Moms Demand Action has gathered to raise awareness for gun control.