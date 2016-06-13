Microsoft has purchased LinkedIn for $26 billion in cash—roughly one dollar for every email LinkedIn sends a day. LinkedIn, the most boring (and, to its credit, least hate-filled) social network, has 400 million users, but has struggled to establish an identity beyond “place to publicly lie about your resume.” This year its stock had fallen to a low of $131 a share—less than half of its peak of $269 a share, which it hit in February of last year. Microsoft, meanwhile, hasn’t been cool since 1995 and this certainly won’t help.
One of the lamest companies in tech bought one of the other lamest companies in tech.
Torsten Blackwood/Getty