You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

A mass killing in a gay club reminded Marco Rubio of his public calling to oppose gay rights and gun regulation.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Rubio told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that the massacre Sunday morning in Orlando is making him reconsider his decision not to seek reelection to his Senate seat in Florida.

“I’ve been deeply impacted by it,” Rubio said. “When it visits your home state and it impacts a community you know well, it really gives you pause to think about your service to your country and where you can be most useful to your country.”

Rubio’s presidential platform included relentless opposition to new gun safety laws and appointing the kind of Supreme Court justices that would overturn the constitutional right to same-sex marriage, so this is a particularly heartwarming development.

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is a senior editor at The New Republic. He hosts Primary Concerns, a podcast about politics.

Read More:
Marco Rubio, Republican Primary 2016, Election 2016, Politics, Orlando Shooting, Orlando, Gay Marriage, Gun Control