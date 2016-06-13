A mass killing in a gay club reminded Marco Rubio of his public calling to oppose gay rights and gun regulation.

Rubio told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that the massacre Sunday morning in Orlando is making him reconsider his decision not to seek reelection to his Senate seat in Florida.

“I’ve been deeply impacted by it,” Rubio said. “When it visits your home state and it impacts a community you know well, it really gives you pause to think about your service to your country and where you can be most useful to your country.”

Rubio’s presidential platform included relentless opposition to new gun safety laws and appointing the kind of Supreme Court justices that would overturn the constitutional right to same-sex marriage, so this is a particularly heartwarming development.