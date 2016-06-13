Girl’s Song

I went out alone

To sing a song or two,

My fancy on a man

And you know who.

Another came in sight

That on a stick relied

To hold himself upright,

I sat and cried.

And that was all my song—

When everything is told

Saw I an old man yo’ing

Or young man old?

Young Man’s Song

“She will change,” I cried,

“Into a withered crone.”

The heart in my side

That so still had lain,

In noble rage replied

And beat upon the bone.