What shall I do with this absurdity—

O heart, O troubled heart—this caricature.

Decrepit age that has been tied upon me

As upon a dog’s tail.

Never had I more

Excited, passionate, fantastical

Imagination, nor an ear and eye

That more expected the impossible—

No, not in boyhood when with rod and fly

Or the humbler worm I climbed Ben Bufcen’s back

And had the livelong summer day to spend.

It seems that I must bid the Muse go pack.

Choose Plato and Plotinus for a friend

Until imagination, ear and eye

Can be content with argument and deal

In abstract things; or be derided by

A sort of battered kettle at the heel.