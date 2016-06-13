“O cruel death give three things back,”
Sang a bone upon the shore;
“A child found all a child can lack
Whether of pleasure or of rest
Upon the abundance of my breast”;
A bone wave-whitened and dried in the wind.
“Three dear things that women know”
Sang a bone upon the shore
“A man if I but held him so
When my body was alive
Found all the pleasure that life gave”;
A bone wave-whitened and dried in the wind.
“The third thing that I think of yet”
Sang a bone upon the shore,
“Is that morning when I met
Face to face my rightful man
And did after stretch and yawn”;
A bone wave-whitened and dried in the wind.