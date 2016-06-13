“O cruel death give three things back,”

Sang a bone upon the shore;

“A child found all a child can lack

Whether of pleasure or of rest

Upon the abundance of my breast”;

A bone wave-whitened and dried in the wind.

“Three dear things that women know”

Sang a bone upon the shore

“A man if I but held him so

When my body was alive

Found all the pleasure that life gave”;

A bone wave-whitened and dried in the wind.

“The third thing that I think of yet”

Sang a bone upon the shore,

“Is that morning when I met

Face to face my rightful man

And did after stretch and yawn”;

A bone wave-whitened and dried in the wind.