But now McConnell and other GOP leaders know what sticking to the script looks like.

Even by the exceedingly low standards of most Trump speeches, his performance Monday was remarkably demagogic. Trump again promised to ban Muslim travel and in-migration to the U.S. indefinitely and unilaterally, and repeated his doubly false claim that Muslim refugees stream into the United States by the hundreds of thousands (untrue) without any screening (also untrue). He intimated that the New York-born shooter was Afghan by virtue of his Afghan parentage, and claimed that “many” of the imagined hordes of Muslims pouring into our country “have the same thought process as this savage killer.”

Republicans can no longer kid themselves into thinking that teleprompters can rescue Trump from himself, or themselves from him.

Republican leaders who have endorsed Trump’s presidential candidacy (which is to say, all of them) have barely concealed their discomfiture with Trump’s impending nomination precisely because of statements like these. Most, like McConnell, have tried to manage their predicament by expressing their support in terms of the will of the GOP electorate, while disclaiming aspects of his character and agenda that they don’t like.

For them, the key impediment to embracing Trump more unreservedly is his wild unpredictability—which, by no coincidence, is the thing about Trump that makes his candidacy an ongoing liability for other Republican politicians. It is thus a cause for celebration when he manages to get through a whole speech without saying something offensive and incendiary, as he did last Tuesday evening when he read his primary victory speech from a teleprompter.

Great victory speech by @realDonaldTrump tonight. Exactly the right approach and perfectly delivered. — Reince Priebus (@Reince) June 8, 2016

But Republicans can no longer kid themselves into thinking that teleprompters can rescue Trump from himself, or themselves from him. He read his speech Monday from prepared text as well, and showed he can be just as odious as when he ad-libs. His scripts, it turns out, are sometimes just transcribed versions of the improvised comments McConnell finds so politically damaging.

