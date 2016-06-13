How long until Breitbart is the only outlet with Trump press credentials?

On Monday morning, Donald Trump went on Fox and Friends to suggest that President Obama had mysterious ulterior motives that led him to be soft on terrorism. “There’s something going on,” he said. Trump later went further: “He doesn’t get it or he gets it better than anybody understands—it’s one or the other, and either one is unacceptable.”



The leader of a political party suggesting that the president is a traitor is legitimate news and The Washington Post wrote it up as such, with the fair and balanced headline: “Donald Trump seems to connect President Obama to Orlando shooting.” Trump did not like the story one bit, taking to Facebook to write this slightly misleading post:

Twenty minutes later, he revoked The Washington Post’s press credentials.