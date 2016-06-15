Another frequently bandied-about name is Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who succeeded Clinton as New York’s junior senator in 2009. Gillibrand was mentioned as a dark-horse presidential candidate before it was clear Clinton was running, and she has called Clinton a mentor and a friend. But a Clinton-Gillibrand ticket would be unacceptably imbalanced—and no, not because of gender. An all-female ticket would cause a stir, but in the year 2016, it could be a boon (and Clinton has already said women will be on her short list). Instead, Gillibrand has the misfortune of being from the same state as Clinton.

Contrary to popular belief, the Twelfth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution does not forbid a president and vice president from the same state, but it does forbid that state from voting for that ticket in its entirety. Electoral College electors cast two votes each—one for president, one for vice president—at least one of which “shall not be [for] an inhabitant of the same state with themselves.” In practical terms, New York’s 29 electors would have to choose either Clinton or Gillibrand—endangering the Electoral College majority of whoever gets the short straw. Because New York is a major part of any Democrat’s winning electoral map, this is simply a risk that Clinton cannot run.

On the Republican side, no one checks as many boxes as New Mexico’s Susana Martinez—an experienced female Hispanic governor who counters nearly all of Donald Trump’s weaknesses. Martinez has publicly feuded with Trump, but this isn’t why she won’t get picked. After all, Trump has openly discussed picking politicians, such as Marco Rubio, who were once his mortal enemies. The problem is that Martinez would never survive the vetting process. Those who actually know New Mexico know Martinez’s administration has been a stream of shady maneuver after embarrassing incident.

In 2011, Martinez’s government awarded a lucrative racetrack and casino lease to the Downs at Albuquerque, a company with ties to Martinez’s political circles, despite questions about the company’s competence and whether the bidding was publicly open. In 2013, the Associated Press sued Martinez for allegedly violating open-records laws. In 2014, recordings surfaced of Martinez and her advisers calling her political opponents “that little bitch” and “retard.” In 2015, Martinez made slurred phone calls (though she denied she was intoxicated) to the Santa Fe police demanding that they call off three officers who had responded to noise complaints over the governor’s holiday party. The head of her political operation was investigated by the FBI for allegedly pulling the strings of government despite not holding an official role in her administration. Martinez also has a problem with missing emails of her own. She would sink a presidential campaign with distracting news stories sooner than attract any new voters.

The same is true of Florida Governor Rick Scott. A maverick businessman like Trump, Scott could make sense as a pick if the self-adoring Trump is looking to mold his ticket in his own image. But Scott has a major scandal in his past: as CEO of hospital company Columbia/HCA, he oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in American history. Four months after federal agents were revealed to be investigating the company, Scott resigned; eventually, Columbia/HCA had to pay $1.7 billion in fines for purposefully misdiagnosing patients and billing Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary tests and unqualified home visits. The scandal didn’t gain full traction during the Florida gubernatorial race, but there is nothing like the Klieg lights of a presidential campaign.

