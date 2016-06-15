Bernie Sanders, who was born in 1941 before the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the official American entry into World War II, is the oldest presidential candidate (still) in a race dominated by senior citizens, yet he’s made his mark as the youth candidate. Sanders’s major rival is only slightly younger than him (Hillary Clinton was born in 1947), but Sanders completely dominated with young voters in the primaries that officially concluded last night. Even Barack Obama’s legendary connection with young Democrats in 2008 pales in comparison: While Obama won 60 percent of their vote in that primary season, Sanders captured 71 percent eight years later. And he did it by running on the most explicitly economically progressive presidential campaign since at least George McGovern in 1972, or perhaps even Henry Wallace in 1948.

Although Sanders is winding down his campaign, he’s likely to cast an unusually large shadow for a losing candidate, and the reason can be summed up in one sentence: He mobilized a large left-wing youth vote that will dominate the Democratic Party and shape a generation’s political aspirations for years to come.

Clinton seems to be very cognizant of Sanders’s impact—and she really has no choice. In her historic speech last Tuesday when she became presumptive nominee of the party, she said all the usual magnanimous things about Sanders—that “he has spent his long career in public service fighting for progressive causes and principles, and he’s excited millions of voters, especially young people,” and so on. But you could hear Sanders’s influence most unmistakably when she wound down her tribute by sounding nothing like the old, cautious, let’s-find-middle-ground Clinton: “Senator Sanders, his campaign, and the vigorous debate that we’ve had about how to raise incomes, reduce inequality, increase upward mobility have been very good for the Democratic Party and for America. ... We all want an economy with more opportunity and less inequality, where Wall Street can never wreck Main Street again.”

The impact that Sanders has had on Clinton can be seen not just in the sharper class angle of her denunciations of Wall Street, but also her reversals on the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Keystone XL Pipeline, as well as her increasing receptiveness to raising the minimum wage to $15 and expanding health care coverage to allow people to, she now says, “buy into Medicare at a certain age.” And it’s not just Clinton who has been pulled to the left: President Obama’s coming out in favor of expanding Social Security recently would have been unthinkable if not for the way Sanders has proven there is a receptive audience for progressive economic policy.