Such attitudes are informed both by the Koran and cultural practices that people assume have been common for centuries. The Koran echoes the Torah in retelling the story of Lot and how sodomy brought Allah’s wrath down on Lot’s people, though the overlooked detail here is that the people of Lot were not simply homosexuals; they were homosexual rapists. As with any religious text, the Koran is contradictory and ambiguous and the reader cannot approach it in isolation. Just as the U.S. Constitution must be interpreted with an appreciation for what the original text meant, how jurisprudence developed over the years, and what conclusions jurists and legal scholars drew from its principles, the Koran must be read in light of all of Islamic history. There are historically informed readings and historically ignorant ones, and ISIS, the Orlando killer, and the Muslims who justify homophobia with recourse to a seventh-century text all eliminate 1,400 years of history, commentary, discussion, rebuttal, and consensus.

The ideology that freezes Islam in the seventh century is known as Salafism. It is the official state-sanctioned ideology of Saudi Arabia, as well as ISIS. Founded in the seventeenth century, Salafism was once something of a fringe joke because of the extremes of its puritanism. Shiites not being Muslims? Women forced to wear black shrouds? Insufficiently devout Muslims apostatized and murdered? Gays and adulterers given the death penalty? Salafism’s fatal combination of retrograde thinking, reactionary dictates, and revolutionary violence is the very essence of fascism. The ideology went mainstream in the 1970s when the Saudis began pumping oil money into exporting Salafism abroad. They knew full well that to control human beings you must first control their minds, and four decades later, Salafism is the dominant strain of Islam in many parts of the world.

It is ironic that fundamentalist conservatism pervades the Islamic world, for the Prophet Muhammad was anything but a conservative, upending the social order of Arabia during his time. His core ideas—unity for all people, no distinctions between race or class, spiritual enlightenment through bodily cleansing, divorce and inheritance rights for women, mandatory redistribution of wealth from rich to poor—were all radically egalitarian propositions for his age. A spirit of fearless dissent is what allowed Muhammad to challenge the Meccan elites who wanted to kill him for uttering such blasphemies. The Arabs being a literary people, Muhammad’s weapons were his words. The first miracle of Islam is that an illiterate man is able to read. The first revelation is an instruction to recite. The second Koranic chapter is titled “The Pen.” Intellectual evolution and revolution are inherent in Islam. Moral stagnation is not.

Despite all the efforts of Muslim despots to scrub gays from the historical record, Islamic history is not only rife with gays in the public arena, but boasts a vast corpus of literature and poetry that celebrates their love. The eighth-century poet Abu Nawas, considered one of the greatest Muslim poets, a man who influenced both Omar Khayyam and Hafiz, wrote multiple verses devoted to homoerotic love.

I die for him, perfect in every way

Lost in the strains of wafting music

My eyes are fixed upon his delightful body

And I do not wonder at his beauty.

These are the opening lines from one of Abu Nawas’s works. Rumi and his spiritual instructor Shams-i-Tabrizi were more than just passing friends and their enchanting first encounter and the joint seclusion it inspired are part of the folklore of Middle Eastern literature. In 1858, the Ottoman Empire decriminalized homosexuality. These were not one-off instances, either, as the Encyclopedia of Islam and the Muslim World notes:

Whatever the legal strictures on sexual activity, the positive expression of male homoerotic sentiment in literature was accepted, and assiduously cultivated, from the late eighth century until modern times. … Anecdotal literature reinforces this impression of general societal acceptance of the public celebration of male-male love.

Vicious homophobia among too many Muslims cannot be conveniently attributed to the Koran. The core reason homophobia is rampant in the Islamic world, and the reason many Muslims in the West instinctively denounce Islamophobia while remaining silent on homophobia, is because from a young age, Muslim children are taught that sexual feelings are impermissible. A basic ignorance envelops the sexual life of the Muslim child—her parents will never mention sex other than to condemn it; her god is apparently opposed to all forms of sexual temptation; her mosque teaches that sexual impulses are the devil’s work. Humans are sexual beings, and if sexual feeling is considered sinful by the state, the family, the mosque, and the community, the child who begins to think he is different from the other boys will be tormented by self-hatred. He will either reject his religion or reject his body—and the latter can easily lead to frustration and violence.

A conservative orthodoxy that attempts to repress sexuality actually does the opposite: It repurposes and channels sexual feelings into perverted ends. In Pakistan, the Council of Islamic Ideology defends the practice of old men marrying young girls—a form of legalized, institutionalized rape. In Dubai, women are to dress modestly and Islamic codes are to be publicly observed, but in private, Saudi princes have cocaine-fueled orgies in seven-star hotels. Perhaps the worst case of gross hypocrisy takes place in Afghanistan, where because women cannot dance in public and because Afghan social mores are ultraconservative, a practice known as bacha bazi, or “boy play,” is common. Young boys are dressed up as girls, sometimes with fake breasts, and they dance for crowds of old men who drug and rape them. It is an organized form of pedophilia that American soldiers were shamefully told not to bother looking into.

Hatred of sexuality makes old men across Asia and Africa mutilate the genitalia of little girls; fear of sexual autonomy leads patriarchs in Afghanistan and Pakistan, in the name of preserving family honor, to murder their daughters and sisters who marry of their own accord—because honor is thought to repose in a woman’s vagina. If you are a woman or gay, the last place on earth you would want to be born is the Gulf region, whole swaths of the Middle East and Africa, or the rural areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Sexual repression breeds maniacal obsessions. The old men who spend all their waking moments trying to veil women are themselves responding to the self-hatred that comes from self-abnegation. The young men who are tormented by the thought that two gay people might be in love somewhere are, in fact, bedeviled by the belief deep in their hearts that others are free but they themselves are chained to an antiquated morality. Something has gone terribly wrong in the mental and sexual life of a culture—once rich in diversity—when it is hijacked by a conservative puritanism that is autocratically enforced by repressed men.

Laws that are both impossible to follow and impossible not to break create a terrorizing bipolarity in the minds of individuals and the societies they inhabit. Such customs are passed on from generation to generation, abetted by an elaborate facade of traditional purity. These facades are exposed the moment they are challenged, but challenging them comes with consequences, often fatal. Thus, many Muslim families in the West still practice first-cousin marriage despite the many health risks this carries. In what twisted morality is dating bad but borderline incest ok? Homosexuality sinful but grandfathers marrying teenage girls virtuous?

The fact that a gay bar was attacked by a Muslim man is not to be brushed aside or understated—it is the unconscionable but predictable consequence of a deep-seated homophobia. Which brings me back to the alleged homosexuality of the Orlando killer. His sexual orientation is not a laughing matter, nor is the Muslim-majority world’s attitudes towards gays “irrelevant,” as Yasir Qadhi said. Mateem’s sexual orientation and what Islamic culture says about homosexuality are central to this massacre. The killer’s unrelenting homophobia was a lethal synthesis of what he knew was true about himself and what he knew his fellow Muslims thought of gays. He appears to have been rejecting his own homosexual impulses, which are as natural as heterosexual impulses. His father was himself ruthlessly homophobic. Mateem was afraid of his god, of what his family would say, of how his culture would condemn him, and so his visceral shame became visceral hatred.

Muslim leaders have repeatedly been silent on the sufferings of LGBTQ individuals. They have treated them as though they were unworthy of god’s love. But in debasing gays, Islam’s homophobes have only debased themselves. The battle for civil rights and for dignity will never be won, peace in the Muslim-majority world will never be won, freedom of thought and conscience will never be won, until and unless a sexual revolution accompanies an intellectual one.