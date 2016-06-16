There is an old saying about currency markets: “The only certainty is that the exchange rate will fluctuate”. So increased fluctuations in the currency market in the build-up to the UK’s referendum on EU membership are not unexpected. The levels of volatility, however, are unprecedented in recent times.

As the June 23 referendum approaches, traders have been speculating both on the direction of movement of the British pound against currencies such as the dollar, euro and yen, and also on the amount of volatility that is likely to occur in each of these currency pairs on an hourly, daily, weekly and even monthly basis.

In the early days, following the referendum announcement on February 20, many assumed that the remain camp would win out. But the opinion polls now indicate a much greater chance of Brexit. This means that there is now much greater uncertainty in the market.

This uncertainty is being reflected in increased foreign exchange market volatility, especially for the pound. This makes it much more expensive for companies to hedge the risk of a large movement in the pound against currencies such as the dollar and the euro.