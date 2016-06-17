Trump version:

Trump sits in his living room in Trump Tower, the gilt wall sconces throwing a soft glow over his coiffeur. The same melodic music warbles in the background. “Raised in a spacious Tudor Revival house in Jamaica Estates just outside Manhattan,” the narrator says, as photos of Trump in high school appear on screen. “Taught by his father about business, about thriftiness, about using his sizable inheritance to make billions.” Then Trump’s voice comes in, reading from The Art of the Deal: “In the second grade I actually gave a teacher a black eye—I punched my music teacher,” he says. “Even early on I had a tendency to stand up and make my opinions known in a very forceful way.”

Our Next President: Hillary Clinton’s “Always” (2016)

The week after she crossed the threshold to win the Democratic nomination, Clinton released this ad, along with two others. The message from all three was clear: Here is a woman with every essential quality needed to be our next president. “When she got to Arkansas, she brought reform to some of the poorest schools in the nation,” the narrator says in this one. “Then as first lady, worked with Republicans and Democrats to win healthcare that today is covering 8 million kids. And as Secretary of State, she stood up for American values around the world.” The script is a little clumsy. The narrator practically bludgeons you over the head with the idea that Hillary is fighting for kids. But the aesthetics are more important: We see Clinton carrying weighty sheaves of government papers, descending from Air Force One, hugging children, and walking around her Senate office. She looks like a president.



Trump version:

Trump descends from his sleek Trump jet. He exits a limo outside his Florida mansion, Mar a Lago, as a bugler strikes up “Hail to the Chief.” Trump circles a campaign rally in his helicopter, the orchestral soundtrack from the film Air Force One playing in the background. The crowd goes wild. Cut to Trump in a boardroom, snarling at 12 advisers in his first national security team meeting. He travels to the Middle East, posing at the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai. This is Donald Trump, world leader, ready to broker deals with American allies. “As a successful business magnate, Donald Trump met Russian president Vladimir Putin,” the narrator says. “He brokered deals in China. He engaged in meaningful cultural dialogue through owning the Miss Universe Pageant.” Trump begins speaking, in a CNN interview clip. “I deal with presidents, and I deal with prime ministers. I deal with everybody,” he says. “I probably have more experience than virtually anybody looking at this office. And I make money!”

OK, yes: It’s entirely possible that a true cinematic genius—a Hitchcock, a Scorsese, a Leni Riefenstahl—could take the scraps of Donald Trump’s childhood, and his business and reality TV careers, and put together a 30-second pastiche that makes him seem relatively human, qualified, and well-meaning. But the materials are scarce. And Trump’s whole persona—the one that some people, at least, still love—relies on being bombastic and unscripted. It’s that persona that’s preventing him from going positive on TV. That, and the fact that, when it comes down to it, Donald Trump doesn’t have an uplifting story to tell. Even when it’s set to string music.